GEN Restaurant Group Secures Retail Placement at Bristol Farms

Premium Southern California Specialty Grocer to Carry Four Ready-to-Cook Marinated Korean BBQ SKUs Across Its 14 Store Locations

Placement Extends GEN's Retail Distribution into the Premium Grocery Channel as the Company's CPG Business Reaches Nearly 2,000 Doors Nationwide

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. ("GEN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GENK), a leader in Korean BBQ both in-restaurant and at home, with 54 GEN Korean BBQ locations and a rapidly growing consumer packaged goods ("CPG") business, today announced that its ready-to-cook marinated Korean BBQ meats have secured retail placement in the frozen section at Bristol Farms, the premium specialty grocer that has served Southern California since 1982.

The placement extends GEN's retail distribution into the premium specialty grocery channel, where full-service butcher counters and chef-prepared offerings draw shoppers who regularly cook at home. The Bristol Farms assortment includes GEN BBQ Beef Bulgogi, GEN BBQ Beef Short Rib, GEN Spicy Pork Bulgogi and GEN BBQ Chicken Bulgogi, with all four SKUs to be carried across the grocer's 14 store locations. Each product is prepared using the same marinades and quality standards featured across the Company's restaurant operations - garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil and gochujang - and cooks in minutes on a grill, in a pan or in an air fryer, offering consumers a convenient way to recreate the GEN Korean BBQ experience at home.

Founded in 1982 in Rolling Hills Estates, California, Bristol Farms operates 14 stores across California and built its reputation on full-service premium meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, fresh bakery and chef-prepared foods, and was the first grocer in Southern California to offer restaurant-quality sushi. Bristol Farms is part of Good Food Holdings, a Carson, California-based grocery group spanning more than 50 stores, whose banners also include Lazy Acres Natural Market, Metropolitan Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, and which is owned by Emart, South Korea's largest retailer.

The Bristol Farms placement adds to a CPG business that reached nearly 2,000 retail doors nationwide as of the Company's second quarter 2026 results, reported on August 10, 2026. GEN products are carried by Albertsons banners, Stater Bros. Markets, Smart & Final, Save Mart Supermarkets, Northgate Market and Times Supermarkets, and the Company holds purchase commitments from more than 100 Costco Warehouse locations, or over 16% of Costco's domestic footprint. CPG revenue grew 341% sequentially in the second quarter of 2026, with June representing the division's largest month to date at more than $2 million in revenue.

Management Commentary

"Bristol Farms shoppers know meat. They come for the butcher counter and for ingredients that are worth cooking, and that is exactly the customer we built these products for," said David Kim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEN. "Our marinated meats are made with the same recipes we serve in our restaurants, so a Bristol Farms shopper can now bring the GEN Korean BBQ experience home and have dinner on the table in minutes. Earning shelf space at a grocer with this reputation for quality speaks to the premium positioning of our products, and it opens a channel we intend to keep building on as we scale our retail distribution nationwide."

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Korean BBQ (NASDAQ:GENK) is a leader in Korean BBQ, with 54 company-owned restaurant locations and a rapidly growing consumer packaged goods business. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, GEN has grown into one of the largest Asian casual dining concepts in the United States, where an interactive "grill at your table" format, extensive menu of traditional Korean-inspired dishes, modern décor and lively atmosphere draw a broad and loyal guest base. As Korean flavors move further into the American mainstream, the Company's rapidly growing consumer packaged goods business is capturing at-home dining occasions, with distribution expanding across grocery and warehouse club retailers nationwide. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "will," "may," "could," "potential," and other similar words or expressions that predict or indicate future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding the retail placement described in this press release and its anticipated benefits or impact, any statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and growth prospects, including expectations relating to the Company's CPG division, any statements regarding the amount or timing of future revenue or revenue growth, any projections regarding the number of locations carrying our CPG products, any statements of belief or expectation, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

GENK@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: GEN Restaurant Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/gen-restaurant-group-secures-retail-placement-at-bristol-farms-1213118