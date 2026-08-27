Laser Photonics Corp.: LASE Group Advances U.S. Special Operations Command Engagement for Laser Shield Anti-Drone System

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a developer of laser systems for industrial and defense applications, together with Fonon Technologies, an affiliated company within the LASE Group of Companies, today announced continued advancement of its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) system following a direct engagement with U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

The engagement provided the LASE Group with an opportunity to present LSAD's directed-energy counter-unmanned aerial system (UAS) capabilities to SOCOM stakeholders and to discuss the platform's potential role in addressing the rapidly expanding threat posed by small unmanned aircraft systems. The Company believes the discussions reinforced the operational relevance of its approach, generated strong interest in the LSAD platform, and identified potential next steps for continued engagement with U.S. defense stakeholders.

Engagement Coincides with Intensifying Focus on the Small-Drone Threat

The engagement comes as the U.S. military intensifies its focus on countering small drones and drone swarms. Speaking at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium on August 13, 2026, Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Jarrard, Deputy Commander of U.S. Northern Command, publicly stated that the command lacks the sensors and effectors needed to detect and defeat an incoming drone swarm, describing current U.S. defenses against such an attack as "ill-equipped." The remarks underscore a growing requirement for practical, rapidly deployable counter-UAS capabilities at military installations and other protected sites.

The Department of War has likewise placed increasing emphasis on the small-drone threat. In July 2026, Joint Interagency Task Force 401 published "Small Drones, Big Problems: A First Principles Approach to Countering-UAS," a handbook that calls for pragmatic, layered and integrated approaches to drone protection and highlights the evolving operational challenge presented by inexpensive and increasingly capable unmanned systems.

Standalone Perimeter Defense for an Evolving Counter-UAS Environment

LSAD is being developed as a transportable and scalable, layered counter-UAS architecture focused on Group 1 and Group 2 unmanned aircraft systems. The system is designed to integrate threat detection, tracking, target identification, decision support, and laser-based engagement capabilities to provide a rapid, localized defensive response around military installations and other sensitive sites.

As a differentiated element of its development strategy, LSAD is being designed as a standalone directed-energy perimeter-defense capability that provides a dedicated "shield" around a defined protected area. The approach is intended to give military and security operators a localized capability to rapidly address Group 1 and Group 2 drone threats without relying entirely on a broader air-defense architecture. Its modular design is intended to support fixed-site, palletized, vehicle-mounted, soldier-portable, unmanned-autonomous-platform configurations, and is engineered to remain operational across the same environmental conditions in which Group 1 and Group 2 drones can effectively fly. The Company believes this standalone approach could provide a flexible and scalable option for protecting military installations, expeditionary operating locations, critical infrastructure and other sensitive sites against low-cost aerial threats.

Live Testing Demonstrates Rapid Drone Neutralization

In support of its ongoing government evaluations, the Company conducted live LSAD testing at its Lake Mary, Florida facility, where the system detected, tracked and neutralized a simulated Class I drone decoy in less than three seconds. The controlled demonstration involved autonomous target acquisition, precision beam tracking and laser engagement against a representative low-altitude aerial threat, and marked the most advanced LSAD performance milestone achieved by the LASE Group to date.

The result builds on previously reported field testing in which the LSAD detection software identified and tracked target drones in more than 95% of real-world test scenarios benchmarked against background clutter and environmental noise. The Company believes these results together support continued development toward increasingly complex counter-UAS scenarios and provide empirical backing for LSAD as the platform advances through concurrent U.S. government evaluations, including the U.S. Air Force Shaw Air Force Base Battle Lab CSO process and the Department of War's Mission Engineering and Integration Activity (MEIA) Vulcan Call for Solutions.

Management Commentary

"Our engagement with U.S. Special Operations Command was highly productive and reinforced our belief that LSAD is addressing a real and rapidly growing defense requirement," said Ann Tewari, Interim President of Laser Photonics. "SOCOM identified Fonon's solution brief earlier this year as having the potential to help address its mission requirements, and this engagement carried that dialogue forward into a direct conversation about operational fit and next steps. Combined with our live testing results and the intensifying focus across the U.S. military on affordable solutions for Group 1 and Group 2 drone threats, we believe the timing is right to continue advancing LSAD. We are encouraged by the discussions with the Command and look forward to building on this momentum as we work toward the next stage of the program."

Fonon Technologies will continue supporting the commercialization and advancement of LSAD as the LASE Group expands its engagement with U.S. government, military and allied defense stakeholders.

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the outcome of the Company's engagement with U.S. Special Operations Command; the Company's participation in the Department of War's Mission Engineering and Integration Activity (MEIA) Vulcan Call for Solutions and the U.S. Air Force Shaw Air Force Base Battle Lab Commercial Solutions opening process; the anticipated design, architecture and capabilities of the LSAD system, including its intended integration and threat detection, tracking, target identification and laser-based engagement; the results and implications of LSAD testing conducted to date; and the Company's anticipated development and deployment timeline. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

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