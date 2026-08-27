Adapti, Inc., Ballengee Group, and Levelution Sports Complete Close Marketing Deals and Sign New Clients

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTC PINK:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today announced marketing deals closed this month and the addition of four new baseball athletes.

During the last two weeks, the company has reached a number of new marketing agreements for its clients. These include trading card deals for recently drafted players Cooper Harris and AJ Rice and a Wilson deal for first round draft pick AJ Gracia.

Francis Conners Schmid signed a jewelry endorsement deal with Triple Crown Jewelry and Cameron Cauley signed a deal with baseball cap company Mizzen and Main.

Additionally, Karson Milbrandt, Jose Escobar, Rylan Lujo and Malachi Butler signed memorabilia and equipment deals.

Lastly, the company has added four new athletes to our client roster as we continue to grow our stable of valuable athletes.

"Our marketing/NIL team continues to create opportunities for our clients. We will continue maximizing value for our clients and our brand partnerships," said Mackenzie Tole, Director of Athlete Branding & NIL for the Ballengee Group.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTC PINK:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation, and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

About Levelution Sports

Levelution Sports is a NIL representation agency dedicated to helping athletes navigate the evolving landscape of Name, Image, and Likeness. With a focus on compliance, brand partnerships, and long-term career development, Levelution provides athletes with the tools and resources needed to excel in sports, business, and life. Learn more at www.levelutionsports.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-ballengee-group-and-levelution-sports-complete-close-1213129