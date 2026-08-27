Shellharbour Rising: Investing Platform Spotlights the NSW Coastal Region Planning 11,700 New Homes and a Population Past 100,000

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Investing Platform, the home of brand-new property in Australia, is turning its spotlight on Shellharbour on the NSW South Coast, where the NSW Government this month placed two major rezoning proposals on public exhibition that could unlock up to 11,700 new homes and 1,750 new jobs across a revitalised Shellharbour City Centre and the new Shellharbour Hospital Precinct. The Government projects the area's population to surge by around 28,000 people to more than 100,000 residents by 2041, describing Shellharbour as one of the fastest growing communities in the state.

The public investment behind the region is substantial. The $828.9 million New Shellharbour Hospital and Integrated Services Project is delivering a seven-storey hospital at Dunmore that has already reached its highest construction point, part of more than $1 billion of health infrastructure in the pipeline across the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (NSW Health). The council-owned Shellharbour Airport operates direct flights to Melbourne and Brisbane, with a master plan under way to accommodate larger aircraft. The NSW Government has separately projected the Illawarra-Shoalhaven to be the fastest-growing region in NSW.

At the coastal edge of the LGA sits Shell Cove, where a 30-year harbourside project led by Shellharbour City Council in partnership with the private sector, reported at $1.5 billion in value (The Urban Developer), is reaching completion. Its centrepiece is a 12-hectare man-made harbour with a 270-berth marina, a 467-metre breakwater and around 2.6 kilometres of boardwalks and promenades. Shellharbour's mayor has described the harbour as among the largest pieces of infrastructure ever delivered by a council in Australia, and the precinct includes the harbourfront Crowne Plaza, positioned as the Illawarra's first five-star hotel (Shellharbour City Council).

The market data is equally striking. SQM Research reported rental vacancy in postcode 2529 at around 0.5 per cent in April 2026, with two-bedroom units renting at around $784 per week as at July 2026. Forecaster .id puts the Shellharbour LGA population at 79,738 in 2023 and projects approximately 506 new dwellings per year to 2041. These figures are third-party market data and government or demographic forecasts, attributed to their sources, and are not a forecast of investment returns.

"Shellharbour is the clearest example in NSW of what happens when governments commit to a region," said Adnan Tanveer, co-founder and Managing Director of Investing Platform. "A new hospital, a working harbour, an airport with a growth plan, and now a pathway to 11,700 more homes. As the home of brand-new property, these are exactly the locations we exist to put in front of Australians." "The Illawarra has quietly built something world class, and most Australians have not seen it yet," said Adam Newman, co-founder of Investing Platform. "The numbers tell the story before we do."

Investing Platform currently lists brand-new apartment stock in the Shellharbour region, open to all investors, with full precinct data and project documents available at www.investingplatform.com.au.

About Investing Platform

Investing Platform is the home of brand-new property in Australia. Co-founded by Adnan Tanveer and Adam Newman, the platform lists brand-new residential property across New South Wales and Victoria, open to all investors, alongside managed funds and private market opportunities available to qualifying wholesale and sophisticated investors. Investing Platform is an aggregator service.

Disclaimer

Investing Platform is an aggregator service only. We do not hold client funds, securities, or investments. We do not provide personal financial advice. Financial product investments are made directly with the fund issuer and require wholesale investor verification under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Residential property opportunities are referrals to third-party aggregators, are not regulated as financial products under either licence referenced in this notice, and are open to all investors.

Investing Platform is a trading name of Figure 8 Capital Pty Ltd (ABN 49 681 113 100), a Corporate Authorised Representative (No. 001311723) of Alpha Node Advisors Pty Ltd (ACN 154 320 000, AFSL 416956) and of Mondari Capital Group Pty Ltd (AFSL 294138). Managed investment scheme general advice and dealing is conducted under AFSL 416956. Securities and HVL Hotels-related investments are conducted under AFSL 294138through Figure 8 Capital Pty Ltd (CAR No. 001311723).

Property is not a financial product. No guarantees are made regarding future performance or returns. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. All investments carry risk, including the loss of capital. This release is general information only and does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. Any reference to negative gearing or other tax treatment is general in nature only and is not tax advice. Seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice before making any decision.

Media Contact Information

ADNAN

addy@figure8capital.com.au

SOURCE: Investing Platform

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/shellharbour-rising-investing-platform-spotlights-the-nsw-coasta-1213174