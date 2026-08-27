Anthony Linder and Cacomanolis PLLC: Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC Breaks New Ground for Japanese Companies with Advasa Holdings, Inc.'s Nasdaq Direct Listing

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / On August 25, 2026, Tokyo-based fintech firm Advasa Holdings, Inc. successfully completed its direct listing on the Nasdaq Global Market with Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC, as securities counsel, leading the way. Trading under the ticker symbol ADBT, the milestone marks a major breakthrough as one of the first prominent, operational Japanese-centric fintech firms to utilize a direct listing structure on a major U.S. exchange to bridge access for both U.S. and Japanese retail investors.

Historically, Japanese startups targeting U.S. capital have relied on traditional IPOs or SPAC mergers. Advasa's direct listing pioneered and designed by Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC establishes a unique precedent for Japanese corporate structures (using a Delaware holding company with Japanese operations) to directly clear SEC registration and offer immediate, cross-border equity access through leading Japanese online brokerages.

"Advasa's successful Nasdaq direct listing represents far more than a listing-it is the culmination of years of work by our firm's Capital Markets Group headed by Craig D. Linder developing innovative pathways for Japanese companies to access the U.S. capital markets. This transaction required us to navigate and integrate complex U.S. securities laws, Nasdaq listing requirements and a cross-border corporate structure in a way that created a novel route to the U.S. public markets for a Japanese operating company. We are incredibly proud of what our team accomplished and believe this transaction demonstrates that Japanese companies have alternatives to the traditional IPO and SPAC structures historically used to enter the U.S. markets."

- Laura Anthony, Founding Partner, Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC is an international capital markets, securities, corporate and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades the firm has specialized in going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and private exempt offerings, corporate finance transactions, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, compliance with the initial and ongoing listing requirements of Nasdaq, the NYSE, the NYSE American and OTC Markets, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions. The Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis team represents issuers and underwriters and has completed transactions valued in excess of $25 billion. Founding partner Laura Anthony is also the creator and author of www.securitieslawblog.com, a leading resource for all capital markets topics. For more information please visit www.alclaw.com or contact us at 844-281-2863.

SOURCE: Anthony Linder and Cacomanolis PLLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anthony-linder-and-cacomanolis-pllc-breaks-new-ground-for-japane-1212833