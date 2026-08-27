Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation: More Than Mortgages: Ginkgo MIC Marks 15 Years of Growth, Trust, and Partnerships

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Fifteen years can tell you a lot about a company. For Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Ginkgo MIC"), it tells a story of rigorous discipline, resilience, adaptation, and relationships built through some of the most significant shifts in Canada's mortgage and real estate markets.

Since its founding in 2011, Ginkgo MIC has helped more than 2,500 mortgage professionals fund over $1.6 billion in mortgages, while growing its mortgage portfolio to a record $206 million. On the investment side, more than 1,400 investors have been part of the Ginkgo journey, receiving nearly $77 million in dividends since inception, with no interruption.

Behind every number is a story: a mortgage professional looking for a solution, an investor placing their trust in Ginkgo, a business partner lending a hand, and a team working behind the scenes to make things happen.

And that, perhaps, is what makes 15 years feel most meaningful.

The company has spent the past 15 years navigating changing interest-rate cycles, shifting real estate conditions, economic uncertainty, and an increasingly sophisticated private lending market. Rather than simply marking the anniversary by looking back, Ginkgo is looking ahead with several initiatives.

Ginkgo is taking steps to make its investment offering more accessible and responsive to investor needs. Upcoming initiatives include a monthly pre-authorized investment option and an early-access redemption matching program, designed to provide greater flexibility while giving the company more control in managing the flow of new investments and redemptions.

On the mortgage side, Ginkgo is broadening its geographic focus beyond its established markets in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta, with increased attention on Saskatoon and Regina, Saskatchewan, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. The expansion is part of a broader effort for national reach to bring the Ginkgo brand and its lending expertise to more mortgage professionals and communities across Canada.

For CEO Henry Tse, the anniversary is ultimately more about appreciating the journey.

"Fifteen years may sound young in an industry where some companies have been around for generations, but reaching this milestone is no small achievement - particularly through a period that has challenged businesses and individuals in so many ways," said Tse. "What makes me most proud is not only how much we have funded or how much we have grown. It is the people behind it. Our team has consistently pushed itself to do better, to go further and, quite often, to go above and beyond for the people who count on us."

"We have always believed that Ginkgo is more than a company. We are a family. And over the years, that family has grown to include our mortgage broker partners, business partners, and investors. They have trusted us, challenged us, supported us, and grown alongside us. Fifteen years is a wonderful milestone, but what makes it truly meaningful is knowing we did not get here alone - and that there is still so much ahead of us to build together."

That sense of family is at the heart of Ginkgo MIC's identity. The company's relationships extend well beyond transactions. That commitment has also been recognized within the industry. For the past three consecutive years, Ginkgo MIC has been recognized by Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP) as a leading Mortgage Lender Employer and Top Alternative/Private Mortgage Lender nationwide.

For Ginkgo, however, the 15-year milestone is less about reaching a finish line than recognizing how far a team and its extended community have come and preparing for what comes next.

Fifteen years in, Ginkgo MIC is not simply celebrating its history. It is building on it.

For any questions regarding this news release or Ginkgo MIC's fund performance, you can visit www.GinkgoMic.com , or email our Solution Advisory Team for mortgage lending opportunities at underwrite@ginkgomic.com or Elaine Mak at investor@ginkgomic.com .

About The Corporation: Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2011 and serves across Canada as an alternative lender. The MIC provides?dividends?to investors through a diversified portfolio that is secured by properties primarily in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Greater Vancouver Area (GVA), Alberta (Edmonton and Calgary), Halifax, Saskatchewan and the Winnipeg communities. Since inception, Ginkgo has paid over $70 million dividends to investors.

Legal Disclaimers

This press release is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. No securities regulatory authority or regulator has assessed the merits of the information herein or reviewed this press release. Further, the contents of this press release should be read in conjunction with Ginkgo's offering memorandum dated November 30, 2023, as amended from time to time, a copy of which can be made available to you by contacting us.

Past Performance; No Guarantees

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results and readers should not assume that the future performance of Ginkgo will equal or better Ginkgo's historical performance.

Target yields with respect to Ginkgo's preference shares are merely targets determined from time to time by the Board of Directors in its sole discretion based on several factors including but not limited to the general economic conditions, local real estate markets and prevailing levels of interest rates. The payment of dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors to establish working capital and other reserves for Ginkgo. Readers should not confuse Ginkgo's target yields with Ginkgo's rate of return or yield. There is no guarantee that Ginkgo will be able to pay dividends at the levels targeted. The amount of dividends declared may fluctuate from time to time and there can be no assurance that Ginkgo will declare any dividends in any particular month or months or that Ginkgo will declare a special dividend in for the same amount or at all in subsequent fiscal periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided in this press release, to the extent that they relate to Ginkgo and its views or predictions about possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes future-oriented financial information with respect to prospective results of operations, financial position or cash flows that is presented either as a forecast or projection, may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Although Ginkgo believes that expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements provided in this press release are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of Ginkgo, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated.

The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date they are provided in this press release. Except as otherwise required by law, Ginkgo does not intend to, and assumes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements it may provide in this press release, whether because of new information, plans or events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release as there can be no assurance that the conditions, events, plans and assumptions on which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/more-than-mortgages-ginkgo-mic-marks-15-years-of-growth-trust-and-pa-1212866