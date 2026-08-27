Bebuzee Inc: Bebuzee Announces Strategic Nollywood Partnerships Representing 1 Million+ Industry Members

Bebuzee targets a massive digital opportunity at the intersection of Nollywood, AI, streaming, advertising, e-commerce and creator monetisation

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Bebuzee, Inc. (OTCID:BBUZ) today announced strategic partnership agreements with leading Nollywood guilds and industry organizations representing a combined membership of more than 1 million people, creating a potentially significant new growth opportunity for Bebuzee's global AI-powered Super App.

The partnerships are designed to connect Nollywood's vast creative ecosystem with Bebuzee's expanding technology platform and its multiple digital revenue engines.

A $6.4 BILLION CREATIVE ECONOMY. A MASSIVE DIGITAL OPPORTUNITY.

Nigeria's creative economy is valued at approximately $6.4 billion, while Nollywood produces more than 2,500 films annually, making it one of the world's largest film industries by volume. Industry analysis has also highlighted the need for greater distribution channels to help Nigerian films reach broader audiences. Forbes Africa - Big-Ticket Nollywood: Leading the Charge in African Cinema

Bebuzee believes this represents a major technology opportunity.

The company is entering the Nollywood ecosystem not simply as another streaming platform, but with a broader vision to build digital infrastructure connecting producers, content owners, creators and audiences through:

Streaming & Digital Distribution

Advertising & Creator Revenue Sharing

Artificial Intelligence

E-Commerce

GigBuz Professional Services

Creator Monetization

Global Audience Engagement

1 MILLION+ INDUSTRY MEMBERS REPRESENTED.

100,000 CREATOR TARGET.

MULTIPLE DIGITAL REVENUE ENGINES.

ONE GLOBAL ECOSYSTEM.

Importantly, the 1 million+ figure represents the combined membership represented by the partnering organizations and does not represent Bebuzee users. Actual platform participation and user onboarding will depend on individual registration, verification and programme eligibility.

FROM CONTENT DISTRIBUTION TO A COMPLETE DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM

Under the strategic partnerships, Bebuzee intends to develop opportunities for eligible Nollywood professionals to access verified digital profiles, global content distribution, creator monetization, advertising revenue sharing, AI-powered tools, e-commerce and professional services.

Bebuzee also plans to build toward its 100,000 Nollywood Creators Programme, creating a structured digital ecosystem for producers, actors, directors, writers, cinematographers, editors and other entertainment professionals.

CREATOR-FIRST ECONOMICS

Bebuzee's proposed advertising model is designed to give creators and film owners 75% of eligible net advertising revenue, with 25% retained by Bebuzee.

The model is intended to align the company's growth directly with the success of the creators and content owners using the platform.

THE BEBUZEE OPPORTUNITY

The strategic partnership creates potential network effects across several areas of the Bebuzee ecosystem:

More creators - More content - More viewers - More engagement - More monetization opportunities.

A Nollywood producer could distribute content through Bebuzee.

A creator could monetize an audience.

A filmmaker could discover production talent through GigBuz.

A creator or film owner could generate advertising revenue.

A fan could watch content, engage with creators and participate in the wider digital marketplace.

One ecosystem. Multiple potential revenue streams.

"Nollywood already has the talent, the content and the audience. The opportunity is to build the digital infrastructure that connects all three," said Joseph Onyero, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bebuzee, Inc. "We are not entering Nollywood simply to distribute movies. We are building toward a broader ecosystem where Nigerian creativity can be discovered, distributed, monetized and connected to global audiences."

FROM NOLLYWOOD TO THE WORLD

Bebuzee believes Nigerian entertainment has enormous potential beyond the domestic market, particularly among African and global diaspora audiences.

The company's objective is to help connect Nollywood's creative economy with audiences across Africa, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe and other international markets, while creating additional digital opportunities for creators and rights holders.

THE INVESTOR STORY

$6.4B CREATIVE ECONOMY

2,500+ FILMS ANNUALLY

1M+ INDUSTRY MEMBERS REPRESENTED

100,000 CREATOR TARGET

75% CREATOR ADVERTISING REVENUE SHARE

MULTIPLE MONETISATION ENGINES

ONE AI-POWERED GLOBAL SUPER APP

Bebuzee believes the opportunity is bigger than streaming.

IT IS ABOUT BUILDING THE DIGITAL ECONOMY AROUND NOLLYWOOD.

ABOUT BEBUZEE, INC.

Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC:BBUZ) is developing an AI-powered global Super App ecosystem designed to bring together social networking, entertainment, streaming, artificial intelligence, creator opportunities, e-commerce, professional services and digital engagement.

Bebuzee's vision is to connect creators, businesses and audiences across global markets through one expanding digital ecosystem.

BEBUZEE - CONNECTING AFRICA TO THE WORLD.

Bebuzee, Inc. - OTC:BBUZ

BEBUZEE × NOLLYWOOD

1 MILLION+ INDUSTRY MEMBERS.

100,000 CREATOR TARGET.

ONE DIGITAL FUTURE.

Contact Information:

Bebuzee, Inc.

Press Relations

www.bebuzee.com/

press@bebuzee.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Bebuzee's strategic partnerships, creator programmes, platform development, monetization opportunities, content distribution, audience growth and future initiatives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The 1 million+ membership figure represents the combined membership represented by partnering organizations and does not constitute Bebuzee users. Creator targets, revenue opportunities, platform participation and future programmes are subject to applicable agreements, eligibility requirements, funding, technology development, market conditions and other factors and are not guarantees of future results.

SOURCE: Bebuzee Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bebuzee-announces-strategic-nollywood-partnerships-representing-1-1212860