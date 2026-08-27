Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - DesignRush has released a new episode of the DesignRush Podcast featuring Jared Siegal, Founder and CEO of Aditude.

Siegal shared the product, pricing, referral, and leadership decisions that helped the company reach $5 million in annual subscription revenue without a dedicated sales team.

Jared Siegal joins the DesignRush Podcast to discuss building and scaling Aditude.

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In the episode, Siegal explained how Aditude moved from a one-person consulting business to a software company serving publishers, using customer results and referrals to generate growth before building a traditional sales operation.

"From the time we actually launched our SaaS product to the time we hit five million was eighteen months. And no sales. We had four employees, me and three engineers," Siegal told DesignRush Podcast host, Kia Johnson.

The conversation covers:

Aditude's move from client services into software

The challenge of getting existing clients to pay for the SaaS product

Referral strategies that helped generate new business without a sales team

The role advertising platforms played in bringing publishers to Aditude

Difficult team and leadership decisions that came with company growth

Watch the full episode on YouTube or listen on Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Jared Siegal:

Jared Siegal is the CEO of Aditude, an ad-tech company helping website and app publishers increase ad revenue and control monetization. He started the company as a one-person services business, later moved into SaaS, and grew Aditude to 50+ employees after raising a $15 million Series A in 2023.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush