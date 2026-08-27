EQS-News: OP HoldCo GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Onlineprinters with strong revenue growth in the first half of 2026



27.08.2026 / 14:45 CET/CEST

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Onlineprinters with strong revenue growth in the first half of 2026 Revenue up to EUR 154.4 million in the first half of 2026 (+10.7% y-o-y)

Adjusted EBITDA increases to EUR 24.0 million (+6.7% y-o-y), margin at 15 .5%

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA up to EUR 25.5 million (+2.0% y-o-y), margin at 16 .5%

FY 2026 Outlook confirmed: Single-digit revenue growth and sustained pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margin for FY 2026 expected

M&A transaction of a group in the Cologne/Düsseldorf area, establishing a strategic footprint in Western Germany; further acquisitions are already in the pipeline Fürth, 27 August 2026 - ONLINEPRINTERS Group ("OP", the "Company", the "Group"), one of the leading online printing companies in Europe, continued its path of profitable growth in the second quarter and the first half-year of fiscal year 2026. Strong business performance in the first half 2026 In the first six months of 2026, the Group increased its revenue by EUR 14.9 million to EUR 154.4 million (6M 2025: EUR 139.5 million), corresponding to year-on-year growth of 10.7%. Revenue growth was primarily driven by continued strong customer acquisition in the Group's Roll-up segment, which expanded by 23.0%. Ongoing M&A activities and successful integration of acquired businesses are contributing positively. In addition, online revenues grew moderately by 1.4%. Together, these results underscore the Group's resilience in a competitive market environment. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.7% year-on-year to EUR 24.0 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026, while pro-forma adjusted EBITDA rose by 2.0% to EUR 25.5 million. The slight adjusted EBITDA margin decline year-on-year reflects ongoing integration associated with the roll-up model's continued M&A activities. Double-digit top-line growth in Q2 2026 In Q2 2026, revenue amounted to EUR 77.8 million, representing a 10.5% increase year-on-year. Against a strong Q2 2025 comparable, adjusted EBITDA declined slightly by 1.4% to EUR 11.4 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.7% (Q2 2025: 16.4%). The lower pro-forma margin resulted mainly from temporary freight cost increase and hub implementation for our largest transaction to date - a key milestone enabling future M&A. Continued expansion through M&A In May 2026, OP completed its first M&A transaction of the year with the acquisition of a group operating several production sites in the Cologne/Düsseldorf area. The transaction established an important strategic footprint in Western Germany. Integration is progressing as planned, with the sites being consolidated into a new hub as a strategic investment enabling us to integrate future acquisitions more efficiently. Further acquisitions are already in the pipeline as part of the Group's continued growth strategy. Outlook for 2026 confirmed OP expects single-digit revenue growth in FY 2026, supported by continued customers acquisition in the Roll-up segment and ongoing integration activities. At the same time, the Group expects sustained pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margin, driven by operational efficiencies, procurement improvement and integration synergies. Further information can be found in the interim report for the second quarter of 2026, which is available online at: https://investorrelations.onlineprinters.com/financial-reports/ About Onlineprinters Onlineprinters is one of the leading online printing companies in Europe, with a strong presence across multiple countries. Our commitment to excellence is evident in the work of our dedicated team, who operate across seven locations. Every day, they pour their passion and expertise into bringing our customers' print projects to life. Since our establishment in 1984, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of print technology, leveraging cutting-edge machinery and advanced production processes to deliver high-quality products for clients across Europe. We strategically use AI to expand and optimize our service offering, delivering greater value at scale. OP HoldCo GmbH has issued a 2024/2029 bond with a volume of EUR 225 million, which is listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of Euronext Oslo. Contact Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@onlineprinters.com



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