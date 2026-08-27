New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Texas Opens Headquarters in Dallas: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 27th

The NYSE announced the opening of its NYSE Texas headquarters in Dallas. The new headquarters provides NYSE Texas-listed companies with a dedicated venue and event space. In a statement, NYSE President Lynn Martin said the headquarters is, "where our commitment to the state becomes concrete as a dedicated home for the innovators who are shaping the future."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will ring the Closing Bell from the new NYSE Texas headquarters. NYSE Texas President Bryan Daniel will join Kristen Scholer on Taking Stock to discuss how the headquarters is helping build community and deepen the NYSE's presence in the state. Scholer will also speak with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in an interview that will be distributed across NYSE platforms in the coming weeks.

Investors digest earnings from Global X NYSE 100 ETF top holding Nvidia. The chip giant reported $96.2 billion in quarterly revenue en route to beating analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Nvidia added that it expects revenue growth of 70% for its fiscal 2028 year.



Opening Bell

Amplify ETFs celebrates the launch of Amplify Top 10 ETFs

Closing Bell

The New York Stock Exchange celebrates the grand opening of its NYSE Texas headquarters

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-texas-opens-headquarters-in-dallas-nyse-content-update-302861840.html