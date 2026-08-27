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PR Newswire
27.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
102 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Texas Opens Headquarters in Dallas: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 27th

  • The NYSE announced the opening of its NYSE Texas headquarters in Dallas.
    • The new headquarters provides NYSE Texas-listed companies with a dedicated venue and event space.
    • In a statement, NYSE President Lynn Martin said the headquarters is, "where our commitment to the state becomes concrete as a dedicated home for the innovators who are shaping the future."
  • Texas Governor Greg Abbott will ring the Closing Bell from the new NYSE Texas headquarters.
    • NYSE Texas President Bryan Daniel will join Kristen Scholer on Taking Stock to discuss how the headquarters is helping build community and deepen the NYSE's presence in the state.
    • Scholer will also speak with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in an interview that will be distributed across NYSE platforms in the coming weeks.
  • Investors digest earnings from Global X NYSE 100 ETF top holding Nvidia.
    • The chip giant reported $96.2 billion in quarterly revenue en route to beating analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.
    • Nvidia added that it expects revenue growth of 70% for its fiscal 2028 year.

Opening Bell
Amplify ETFs celebrates the launch of Amplify Top 10 ETFs

Closing Bell
The New York Stock Exchange celebrates the grand opening of its NYSE Texas headquarters

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-texas-opens-headquarters-in-dallas-nyse-content-update-302861840.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.