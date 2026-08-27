ROTH Capital Partners Named Gold Sponsor of the 2026 Japan Go IPO Summit; Managing Director Robert Stephenson to Join Panel on Paths to Public Status

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / ROTH Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will serve as a Gold Sponsor of the 2026 Japan Go IPO Summit , taking place Tuesday, September 16, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo. Robert Stephenson, Managing Director and Co-Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH, will speak on the Summit panel "Paths to Public Status: IPO versus de-SPAC and Direct Listings."

The session examines the trade-offs among the three routes available for U.S.-listing candidates today: the traditional IPO, a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, and a direct listing - the latter increasingly favored by companies that need shareholder liquidity and acquisition currency but no immediate capital raise. The panel is moderated by Crocker Coulson, CEO of AUM Advisors.

The Japan Go IPO Summit is a one-day conference for senior management teams and board members of innovative Japanese companies seeking to raise growth capital and build global brands. The 2026 program convenes 500+ attendees and 30+ speakers and panelists across eight expert-led sessions. This year's theme - "From Japan to the World: Global Growth Capital & the Path to Nasdaq" - moves the conversation beyond IPO mechanics to the full growth journey.

"Japan is producing a generation of companies with genuinely global ambitions, and the pipeline preparing to access U.S. capital markets is deepening every year," said Robert Stephenson, Managing Director, Co-Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH. "There is no single right route to public status - the IPO, de-SPAC and direct listing each solve different problems. I'm looking forward to working through those trade-offs with founders and boards who are making that decision now."

Beyond the listing-paths session, the Summit agenda spans the U.S. IPO market and Nasdaq's evolving listing standards, building companies worth listing, deep tech from Japan to the world, secondaries and cap table management, IPO readiness across legal, accounting and audit, life as a public company, and follow-on capital including PIPEs, ATMs and M&A. The program closes with a networking cocktail reception at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo.

Attendees include chairs, CEOs and CFOs of Japanese private companies; venture and private equity firms with Japan portfolio companies suitable for U.S. listings; U.S. and international late-stage growth and crossover funds; large Japanese corporates considering carve-out IPOs; and key advisors.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. The firm provides capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, sales and trading, and corporate access services, and hosts one of the largest annual growth-company conferences in the United States. ROTH is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit roth.com .

Media Contact

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

imattson-pain@roth.com

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC - Member FINRA/SIPC - www.roth.com

SOURCE: Japan Go IPO Summit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/roth-capital-partners-named-gold-sponsor-of-the-2026-japan-go-ipo-summit-manag-1212832