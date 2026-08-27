VVater LLC: VVater Expands Global Presence Through New Partnership in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East

New partnerships will support international presence in mining, defense, healthcare, industrial and government markets

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / VVater , America's Next Water Company and the world's premier innovator in advanced water treatment solutions, today announced an expanded international presence across Asia-Pacific Middle East (APME) as the company continues to scale its innovative water treatment technology globally and support new sectors.

Via a new partnership agreement, VVater APME will be established. This newly formed venture will bring VVater's technology to a wide range of markets and strategic customers around the world as water scarcity, water quality, regulatory expectations and long-term water stewardship become increasingly important drivers of operational resilience and economic performance.

VVater APME is a partnership formed between VVater and Ecosafe International , a regionally recognised water risk management and water stewardship consultancy, which supports organisations to navigate their water journey through governance, assurance, risk reduction and practical innovation. With an extensive track record supporting organisations including BHP, Rio Tinto, Chevron, Shell, JLL and NEOM, Ecosafe advises governments, mining operators, healthcare and industrial organisations on achieving safer, more sustainable and more resilient water outcomes across APME. VVater APME will operate with dedicated sector exclusivity in Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

"What drew us to this partnership is how much overlap there already was," said Kevin Gast , CEO and Chairman of VVater. "Ecosafe has spent years building trust with operators in some of the toughest water environments in the world. Pairing that with our technology means we can move faster into markets that badly need it."

"For years we've watched clients wrestle with sourcing credible, provable water treatment technology once a risk assessment tells them what they're up against," said Ryan Milne, Founder of Ecosafe International. "This partnership closes a critical gap for us. We've always helped clients understand and govern water risk. Now we can combine that trusted advisory capability with proven technology solutions that accelerate the transition from water risk to water certainty."

VVater APME is designed with a defined path to expand into installation, operations, and eventually in-territory manufacturing, creating long-term capability and supporting regional water security outcomes as the partnership matures.

The agreement gives VVater APME access to VVater's full suite of proprietary technology, led by the Farady Reactor, a breakthrough in water treatment. Wherever it's deployed, from remote, self-managed water systems and mine sites to municipal water systems and industrial plants, the Farady Reactor transforms wastewater, sewage and drinking water alike, offering a glimpse of what next-generation water infrastructure can look like.

VVater APME is the latest step in the company's international growth, following recognition from TIME, CES and Fast Company, and deployments with partners including Nestle and the City of Bastrop, Texas. The agreement reflects VVater's continued push to bring advanced treatment and reuse technology into markets facing mounting water stress.

About VVater

VVater is America's Next Water Company, delivering the future of purification through its award-winning Farady Reactor (Time Best Invention Award 2025, CES Best of Innovation 2025, World Future Award 2025. The first company in history to win all 3 in 1 year achieving a Triple Crown), proprietary ALTEP (Advanced Low Tension Electroporation Process), Advanced Dissolved Air Flotation, and Micro & Nano Bubble technologies. Unlike outdated chemical, filtration, and membrane systems, VVater's electric-field breakthroughs eliminate microplastics, microorganisms, and other contaminants with record retention times, without producing toxic byproducts or requiring costly consumables. With over 4.3B gallons treated and validation from global leaders, VVater is scaling into municipal drinking water and wastewater, DPR/IPR, onsite reuse for data centers, commercial buildings, and resorts, residential purification, and consumer health water, delivering a 60% smaller footprint, 40% CapEx savings, 80% OpEx savings, and 40% less energy use. For more information, please visit www.vvater.com.

Contact Information

VVATER Media Office

Global Media Room

media@vvater.com

Nicholas Koulermos

vvater@5wpr.com

SOURCE: VVater LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vvater-expands-global-presence-through-new-partnership-in-asia-pacific-and-the-middle-e-1212875