Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an investment in Atoms, an artificial intelligence and robotics company led by Travis Kalanick, co-founder and former CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. ("Uber").

Atoms is developing intelligent machines and automation systems designed to perform productive work across the physical economy, with applications spanning transportation, mining, food production and other large industrial markets.

"AI is rapidly moving beyond software and into the physical world, creating opportunities to transform some of the world's largest industries," said Cale Moodie, President and CEO of Neptune. "Atoms combines an exceptional founder with the technical ambition and capital required to pursue these opportunities at scale. For Neptune shareholders, this investment provides exposure to a high-quality private technology company at an important stage in its development."

Neptune's US$500,000 investment was made as part of Atoms' previously announced US$1.7 billion financing, led by Andreessen Horowitz. The investment was completed on an arm's-length basis.

The investment builds on Neptune's strategy of complementing its core digital asset operations with selective investments in private technology companies. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities across artificial intelligence, computing and other emerging technologies.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV:NDA) (OTCQB:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi) and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information in this release include, among others: statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the investment in Atoms, including expected exposure for Neptune shareholders to a private technology company; statements regarding Atoms' business plans and prospects, including the development and commercialization of intelligent machines and automation systems and their application across transportation, mining, food production and other industrial markets; statements regarding the potential for artificial intelligence to be applied within large industrial sectors; statements regarding Neptune's strategy of complementing its digital asset operations with investments in private technology companies; and statements regarding Neptune's continued evaluation of additional investment opportunities in artificial intelligence, computing and other emerging technologies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the growth and profitability of the investment in Atoms; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311743

Source: Neptune Digital Assets Corp