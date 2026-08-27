Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Compassion International artists CeCe Winans, for KING + COUNTRY, and Warehouse Worship, among others, will take the stage at Big Church Festival and venues across the UK this summer, using their platforms to inspire fans to support children living in poverty through Compassion's child sponsorship program.

Welcoming approximately 35,000 attendees annually, Big Church Festival brings together music lovers, families, churches and Christian artists for a weekend of worship, community and inspiration. Through the partnership, Compassion will engage festivalgoers in its mission to release children from poverty in Jesus' name by connecting them with opportunities to sponsor children and support local church partners around the world.

The partnership continues to build on significant momentum from previous years. At last year's festival, attendees sponsored 747 children, helping expand Compassion's work through local church partners in Ghana's Savannah Region.

Kit Williams, Vice President of Global Resource Development, said the partnership provides a unique opportunity to connect audiences with Compassion's mission.

"Big Church Festival brings together thousands of people who are passionate about their faith," said Williams. "Music has a unique ability to inspire and unite people, and these artists are helping connect audiences with a mission that extends far beyond the stage. Together, we're inviting people to see the potential in every child and take a meaningful step toward helping that potential become reality."

The festival will feature several Compassion artists, including CeCe Winans, for KING + COUNTRY, Warehouse Worship, Bethel Music, Matthew West, Charity Gayle, Rend Collective, Seph Schlueter, DC3, LZ7, and Faith Child.

As part of their broader UK tours and ministry engagements, Compassion artists will use their platforms to spotlight the needs of children and families living in poverty while sharing stories of hope and transformation from around the world.

Justin Dowds, CEO of Compassion UK and Ireland, said the partnership continues to mobilize Christians across the UK and beyond to make a tangible difference in the lives of children living in poverty.

"We've seen festivalgoers respond with extraordinary generosity, choosing to stand alongside children and families around the world," said Dowds. "We're grateful for the artists who use their voices to help tell these stories and inspire action, and we're excited to see what God will do through this year's festival and the conversations that continue long after the last worshipper leaves the field."

The impact of that engagement is already evident in Ghana's Savannah Region, where support generated through Big Church Festival is helping Compassion church partners expand services to children and families. Florence Sena Amponsah, Senior Manager of Programme Support for Compassion Ghana, said the partnership is significantly accelerating the pace at which new child development programs can serve children and their communities.

"Our partnership with Big Church Festival has enabled new Compassion projects in the Savannah Region of Ghana to get off the ground and grow quickly," said Amponsah. "When starting new Compassion child development centers, it normally takes an average of five years for a project to reach a stage where the needs of children and the wider community are being adequately addressed. Thanks to the incredible response from the Big Church Festival partnership, we expect to achieve this in approximately two years from the date these projects first opened."

The accelerated growth of these programs is creating new opportunities for children and families throughout the Savannah Region to access education, health support and other critical services.

Compassion representatives, volunteers and artist partners will be available throughout the festival weekend to share stories of transformation and invite attendees to join the mission of releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name.





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About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 9,000 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

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Source: Compassion International