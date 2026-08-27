Capture conversations, understand intent, then get things done. Plaud builds a new interface for the agent era one that's natural to humans, rich in context, and always ready.

Plaud today unveiled the Plaud One Explorer Edition for professionals ready to put a new human-AI interface to work.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260827912060/en/

Plaud One, the wearable AI earbuds built for the agent era.

Every era of computing has had a defining interface. We typed on keyboards. We tapped on screens. Yet today's AI remains separated from the place where human intent is formed: conversation. The agent era needs an interface that is natural to humans, rich in context, and always ready. In the agent era, just speak.

Plaud One is the first expression of that interface. It captures the live conversation, understands intent in real time, and acts across your tools proactively. Plaud One pairs advanced hardware with its latest Plaud Intelligence platform to capture, understand, act, and compound human intelligence.

The Post Screen Era Interface

Human work starts with conversation. Every great idea, decision, and shared meaning begins in conversation. We use our senses to listen, speak, see, think, and remember. But we also forget and get distracted. For generations, we've adapted to interfaces, not the other way around. We scatter our work behind screens.

In the AI era, conversation becomes the interface. Plaud builds the wearable interface between humans and agents. It captures the upstream, lossless, source-of-truth conversational context becoming the system of record for the agent era. Then it turns understanding into action; it proactively initiates, executes, and gets things done.

Designed to Capture, Understand, Act, and Compound Human Intelligence

Worn as earbuds or used through its standalone case, Plaud One captures calls, online meetings, in-person conversations, and ideas on the go.

Built-in eSIM with 4G LTE connectivity keeps Plaud One connected without relying on a phone, automatically uploading conversations for transcription and summarization as work happens. This creates an always-current context layer that agents can use to connect decisions across meetings, prepare follow-ups, generate reports, and take action across connected tools-so users can stay focused and present.

[https://youtu.be/tDYBOmmNWA0]

Plaud One runs on Plaud Intelligence, the conversation intelligence platform built to capture, understand, and execute on human intent. The redesigned platform goes further than before, bringing deeper memory, persistent context, and real workflow execution to every interaction.

At its center is Plaud Agent, which understands the context and intent behind your conversations, then acts on them end to end.

With native integration to the tools you already use, such as Gmail, Google Calendar, Notion, and Slack, Plaud Agent eliminates the need to switch to a different platform to complete your tasks.

To ensure every task is handled the right way, Plaud Agent draws on a library of workflows known as Skills and curated collections of workflows designed for specific roles known as Plugins.

Plaud Agent also produces finished work products, from emails to documents and presentations. These Artifacts are ready to edit, share, or export the moment they are generated.

Plaud becomes more valuable every time you use it. Memory and context build continuously, so Plaud Agent understands the full picture it needs to connect the right tools, apply the right workflows, and deliver finished outputs that reflect the full intent.

"AI agents become truly useful when they understand the context in which human intent is formed," said Nathan Xu, CEO and Co-founder of Plaud. "That context lives in conversation. Plaud One brings agents closer to the real-world work people do every day, while Plaud Intelligence gives them the context and capabilities to act. We are opening the Explorer Edition because interfaces are proven in the field, and shaped by the people who put them to work."

These new Plaud Intelligence capabilities will become available across all Plaud products through the Plaud App 4.0 update. The update will introduce a completely redesigned interface, providing seamless navigation across Plaud Intelligence features.

Designed for People Whose Work Lives in Conversation

A sales leader can walk out of a client meeting and ask Plaud One to draft the follow-up before the next meeting starts.

An executive can ask for a briefing on the last conversation with a client while walking into the room. A consultant can turn a workshop into a findings report.

A chief of staff can set a Monday routine that reviews the prior week's conversations and sends a structured briefing before the day begins.

Availability

The Plaud One Explorer Edition is priced at US$249.99 and is available to pre-order in selected markets at 9am EDT, 27th Aug, 2026.

Plaud One works out of the box, and Plaud's existing plans work with Plaud One the same way they do across Plaud devices today. Each Explorer Edition includes US$200 in Plaud Credits, which power Plaud Intelligence's upcoming agent capabilities and other AI features.

Shipments are expected to begin in Q4 2026, Plaud App 4.0 will begin rolling out across all Plaud products in Q4.

Become an Explorer now: https://www.plaud.ai/products/plaud-one

About Plaud

Plaud is building the real-world AI interface for professionals to amplify intelligence, elevate productivity and performance, loved by over 2,500,000 users worldwide since 2023. With a mission to amplify human intelligence, Plaud captures, structures, and compounds the intelligence generated in conversations so humans can think better, decide faster, and execute with clarity.

Plaud Inc. is a Delaware-incorporated, San Francisco-based company. With ISO 27001, ISO 27701, GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, and EN 18031 compliance, Plaud is committed to the highest standards of data security and privacy protection.

To learn more about Plaud, please visit https://www.plaud.ai and follow along on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260827912060/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:media@plaud.ai