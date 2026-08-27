International Medical Group (IMG): IMG 2026 Autumn Travel Trends Report: International Travel Demand Continues to Rise

IMG reviewed the travel itineraries of more than 40,000 members with upcoming travel plans between September 1stand November 30thof 2026 to identify notable travel trends this autumn.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) has conducted a review of customer travel plans from the beginning of September to the end of November and reveals the top five international destinations for U.S. travelers this autumn to be:

Mexico Italy Canada Bahamas United Kingdom

Mexico remains the top destination for IMG travelers for the fourth consecutive year, while the Bahamas moved into IMG's top five destinations this autumn, replacing Spain from 2025.

IMG data also shows that travelers continue to invest more in their trips. The average insured trip cost for autumn 2026 increased by nearly 6% compared to the same period in 2025. Travel demand remains strong, with IMG seeing a 15% increase in travelers purchasing policies for autumn trips.

"Our autumn travel data reflects continued confidence among international travelers," said Grant Hayes, Global Head of Travel for IMG. "Travelers are planning more trips and spending more on their travel experiences, while continuing to prioritize destinations that offer a mix of cultural experiences and relaxation."

The data also points to continued interest in international travel among older adults this autumn. Nearly half of all travelers reviewed in this analysis are age 65 and older, and 15% of travelers are age 75+.

"International travel continues to resonate across generations, particularly among retirees who have both the time and flexibility to explore the world," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "As more travelers invest in meaningful travel experiences, having the right protection and support remains an important part of trip planning."

To learn more about IMG's award-winning travel insurance and health safety solutions, visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG (International Medical Group)

IMG (International Medical Group), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

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