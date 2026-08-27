Remote's Employer of Record is now a Workday Certified Integration

Joint customers can scale global teams from inside Workday, powered by Remote's in-house, in-country intelligent infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote, a global payroll and employment infrastructure company and a Workday partner, today announced that Remote's Employer of Record (EOR) offering has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. This gives joint customers a validated way to connect Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with Remote's infrastructure.

The integration allows customers to initiate EOR onboarding, sync key employee profile data, and keep time-off records up to date, helping to reduce manual work and streamline data consistency as they expand globally. Companies that rely on Workday as their core HCM platform to manage workforce data can now integrate Remote to provide the employment infrastructure that enables global hiring and compliance across markets worldwide.

Remote's Workday Certified EOR integration, which also supports Contractor Management and Contractor of Record, is now available on the Workday Marketplace. This is designed to provide customers with a streamlined path to find and activate Remote from within the Workday ecosystem and help them scale globally knowing the integration has been tested.

"Companies expanding internationally used to need a patchwork of tools and providers to hire and pay their teams. This made global hiring more complicated than it needed to be and exposed organizations to risks," said Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote. "Remote's integration with Workday helps simplify global hiring, offering businesses both a centralized system of record and integrated local execution, helping them efficiently move into new markets."

Remote will be at Workday Rising 2026

In 2026 Remote will return to Workday Rising (October 12-15) and Workday Rising EMEA (November 17-19) as a Gold Sponsor. At both events, Remote will showcase how its certified EOR integration enables customers to expand internationally while maintaining Workday as their single system of record for global workforce management.

More information on Remote's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners. To learn more about Remote, visit www.remote.com.

About Remote

Remote is the intelligent infrastructure for employing and paying people everywhere. Trusted by tens of thousands of companies worldwide, Remote handles the compliance, payments, and legal complexity of global employment country by country, from Employer of Record and Global Payroll to PEO and Contractor Management. Open and programmable, Remote's infrastructure supports any tool, agent, or workflow a company chooses to build on top of it. Learn more at www.remote.com.

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