CalciMedica, Inc.: CalciMedica Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for serious inflammatory, immunologic, and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that it will effect a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, at a ratio of 1-for-5, effective at 5:00 p.m. ET on August 28, 2026.

CalciMedica's common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on August 31, 2026 under CalciMedica's existing trading symbol "CALC" with a new CUSIP number, 38942Q301. The reverse stock split was approved by CalciMedica's stockholders at CalciMedica's Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on August 19, 2026, with the final ratio subsequently determined by CalciMedica's Board of Directors. The reverse stock split is intended to bring CalciMedica into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every 5 shares of CalciMedica's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, and the authorized shares of CalciMedica's common stock will be reduced from 500 million to 100 million shares, without any change in par value per share. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 34.5 million shares to approximately 6.9 million shares. The reverse stock split reduces the number of shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise or vesting of CalciMedica's outstanding stock options, restricted stock units and warrants in proportion to the ratio of the reverse stock split and causes a proportionate increase in the exercise prices of such stock options and warrants, in accordance with their respective terms and as described in CalciMedica's proxy statement for its Annual Meeting of Stockholders as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 23, 2026 (the "Proxy Statement").

No fractional shares of common stock will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Stockholders of record who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will receive a cash payment in lieu thereof. The reverse stock split impacts all holders of the Company's common stock proportionally and will not impact any stockholder's percentage ownership of common stock (except to the extent the reverse stock split results in any stockholder owing only a fractional share).

The Company has chosen its transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC (the "Transfer Agent"), to act as exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders owning shares via a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not be required to take further action in connection with the reverse stock split, subject to brokers' particular processes.



Additional information regarding the reverse stock split can be found in the Proxy Statement.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for serious inflammatory, immunologic, and cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company's pipeline includes Auxora, its intravenous CRAC channel inhibitor, and CM5480, its oral CRAC channel inhibitor candidate. Auxora has been evaluated in more than 350 patients and is being developed for pulmonary arterial hypertension and acute pancreatitis, including a planned Phase 1b proof-of-concept trial in PAH and a planned Phase 2b trial in acute pancreatitis. CM5480 is being developed for pulmonary hypertension, with an IND submission anticipated in mid-2027. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated effects of the reverse stock split on the number of outstanding shares of CalciMedica's common stock, the anticipated commencement of trading of CalciMedica's common stock on a split-adjusted basis, the intended purpose and expected benefits of the reverse stock split, including CalciMedica's ability to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the treatment of fractional shares and the proportionate adjustment of outstanding equity awards. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CalciMedica's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: the impact of fluctuations in global financial markets on CalciMedica's business and the actions it may take in response thereto; CalciMedica's ability to execute its plans and strategies; expected benefits of the reverse stock split may not be realized; there can be no assurance that the reverse stock split will result in CalciMedica regaining or maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the reverse stock split may not result in an increase in the per share price of CalciMedica's common stock or such increase may not be sustained; the reverse stock split may decrease the liquidity of CalciMedica's common stock economic, business, competitive, and/or regulatory factors affecting the business of CalciMedica generally; the impact of government laws and regulations; and CalciMedica's financial position and need for additional capital. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in CalciMedica's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as filed with the SEC on August 11, 2026, and elsewhere in CalciMedica's subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These documents can be accessed on CalciMedica's web page at ir.calcimedica.com/financials-filings/sec-filings. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof, and CalciMedica undertakes no obligation to update them after this date, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com