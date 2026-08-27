21shares Announces Product Name Updates Across US Staking ETF Suite

New York, 27 August, 2026 - 21shares , one of the world's leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that it has updated the product names for five of its US-listed single digital asset ETFs, effective at the open of trading today, August 27, 2026. The name updates directly reflect the staking features embedded within these products.

The product name updates apply to the following US-listed ETFs:

Product ticker Old product name New product name Staking yield TETH 21shares Ethereum ETF 21shares Ethereum Staking ETF 0.80% TSOL 21shares Solana ETF 21shares Solana Staking ETF 4.45% TDOT 21shares Polkadot ETF 21shares Polkadot Staking ETF 2.04% TSUI 21shares Sui ETF 21shares Sui Staking ETF 1.13% THYP 21shares Hyperliquid ETF 21shares Hyperliquid Staking ETF 1.33%

No action is required by existing shareholders. Fund tickers, CUSIPs, underlying asset exposures, management fee structures, and primary exchange listings remain completely unchanged.

21shares pioneered digital asset staking within the exchange-traded product framework, having launched the world's first crypto staking ETP in November 2019. 21shares was also the first issuer to introduce staking to Ethereum ETPs, as well as engineering the world's first ETP offering staking yield on a multi-asset basket in January 2023. With over five years of operational experience running staking models across multiple blockchain networks, 21shares has successfully managed staking frameworks through changing market cycles and protocol disruptions without operational breakdown.

"Rebranding these products to highlight their staking capabilities is a natural evolution of our suite as institutional demand for yield-bearing digital assets grows," said Andres Valencia, EVP of Investment Management at 21shares. "We have spent over five years refining our staking algorithms across changing market cycles, and this update ensures investors can easily identify products engineered with our multi-validator architecture."

Unlike issuers that operate or acquire in-house staking providers, 21shares maintains structural independence to eliminate such conflicts of interest. Rather than routing assets into a single internal validator, 21shares utilizes an open, competitive architecture that allocates strictly to top-tier external validators. Because no single validator outperforms across every protocol, 21shares dynamically selects the most structurally sound and competitive staking providers for each individual asset, retaining the optionality to switch providers so investors' staking returns are never bound to a single infrastructure point of failure.

21shares manages product liquidity and redemption readiness through a proprietary, in-house built algorithm refined with market and proprietary data over a five-year period. A dedicated portfolio management team continuously benchmarks third-party validators, ensuring staking operations conform to strict risk profiles and protect the digital assets held within the Trusts.

Shareholders and prospective investors can review updated prospectus supplements and relevant SEC filings by visiting www.21shares.com/us or searching the SEC's EDGAR database.

ENDS

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

Important Information

The 21shares Ethereum Staking ETF (TETH), 21shares Solana Staking ETF (TSOL), 21shares Sui Staking ETF (TSUI), 21shares Polkadot Staking ETF (TDOT), and 21shares Hyperliquid Staking ETF (THYP) (referred to collectively as the "Trusts"), are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "40 Act") and therefore are not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. Investing involves significant risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Trusts is subject to a high degree of risk and heightened volatility and not suitable for all investors. The Trusts are not suitable for an investor who cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in the Trusts is not a direct investment in ETH, SOL, SUI, DOT, or HYPE.

Investing involves significant risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Trusts will generate a profit for investors.

Ethereum, Solana, Sui, Polkadot, and Hyperliquid are relatively new asset classes, and the market for these assets is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Ethereum, Solana, Sui, Polkadot, and Hyperliquid are largely unregulated and these investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments.

Must be preceded or accompanied by the prospectuses for TETH ( here ), TSOL ( here ), TSUI ( here ), TDOT ( here ), and THYP ( here ).

The 21shares Ethereum Staking ETF (TETH), 21shares Solana Staking ETF (TSOL), 21shares Polkadot Staking ETF (TDOT), 21shares Sui Staking ETF (TSUI), and 21shares Hyperliquid Staking ETF (THYP) participate in staking a portion of their holdings in order to generate additional rewards. Staking involves committing assets to support the operations of a blockchain and, in return, may provide rewards to the relevant Trusts. While staking can potentially enhance returns, it also introduces additional risks, including operational, technological, regulatory, and counterparty risks. Staking Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Sui, or Hyperliquid introduces several risks, including the possibility of losing staked Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Sui, or Hyperliquid through penalties, slashing, or inactivity leaks if validators behave poorly, go offline, or violate protocol rules. Staked Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Sui, and Hyperliquid can also be locked for long and unpredictable periods due to activation and exit queues, creating liquidity constraints and making it harder to meet redemptions. Because staking depends heavily on third-party providers, operational failures, outages, cybersecurity breaches, or mismanagement by these providers could lead to lost assets or reduced rewards. Rewards themselves are uncertain and can fluctuate based on network conditions, validator performance, governance changes, commission rates, and downtime. Additionally, staking may create conflicts of interest if operators are incentivized to stake more Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Sui, or Hyperliquid than is prudent, increasing liquidity risk.

Ethereum, Solana, Sui, Polkadot, and Hyperliquid are subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility, lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in any of the Trusts could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. Ethereum, Solana, Sui, Polkadot, and Hyperliquid are subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in supply and demand, and other factors. There is no assurance that Ethereum, Solana, Sui, Polkadot, or Hyperliquid will maintain their value over the long-term.

Failure by a Trust's Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Trust's underlying digital assets, as applicable, could result in a loss to the Trust. Shareholders cannot be assured that a Custodian will maintain adequate insurance with respect to the digital assets held by the custodian on behalf of the Trust.

The Trusts are not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of their underlying digital assets, as applicable. An investment in a Trust is not a direct investment in Ethereum, Solana, Sui, Polkadot, or Hyperliquid. Investors will also forgo certain rights conferred by owning these digital assets directly. Shares of a Trust are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Trust. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with a Trust and only in large blocks of Shares called "creation units." Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Shares in the Trusts are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

The Marketing Agent for each Trust is Foreside Global Services, LLC. 21shares US LLC is the Sponsor to each Trust. 21shares is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services, LLC. FalconX is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services, LLC.

© 2026 21shares US LLC. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without written permission.

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