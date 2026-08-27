SINGAPORE, Aug 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The inaugural stock investment simulation competition, exclusively sponsored by Mobius Social-an integrated platform combining global stock market data with investment-focused social networking capabilities-will officially launch tomorrow (August 28) in Singapore. The three-month competition (August 28 to November 28) is open to investors aged 18 and above in Singapore and is expected to attract more than 30,000 participants. The competition features a total prize pool of SGD 350,000, with winners invited to attend an offline awards ceremony in Singapore.Rules Highlights: Realistic Simulation + Strict Risk ControlThe competition adopts a real-market simulation trading format, with each participant receiving USD 100,000 in virtual initial capital to validate their investment strategies in a highly realistic market environment. To advocate rational investing and prevent irrational behaviors such as excessive concentration, the competition features a dual professional risk control mechanism:- Single Position Limit: Holdings in any single stock must not exceed 30% of total assets.- Maximum Drawdown Threshold: A 40% maximum drawdown limit is set; breaching this threshold will trigger risk control intervention.The organizers stated, "We hope participants focus on long-term, stable returns rather than pursuing short-term high volatility. These two risk control rules are fundamental principles for daily risk management in professional institutions. They also represent the core design philosophy of 'practicing through competing' in this contest."Competition Format: Full Cycle + Key Sprint PeriodThe three-month schedule provides a complete testing period for different investment strategies. Participants must complete no fewer than five valid trades throughout the competition. Among these, September 7 to September 18 is designated as the 'Simulation Analysis Sprint Period' a special concentrated challenge window within the competition. During this phase, participants can focus on validating their short-term judgment and strategy adjustment capabilities. Performance during this period will serve as one of the weighted factors in final ranking calculations.Registration Now OpenCompetition registration is now fully open. Participants can complete identity registration on the official Mobius website and will then be directed to the official WhatsApp community, ensuring standardized and precise delivery of competition updates, risk control alerts, and technical support. The registration channel will remain open after the launch date (August 28); please refer to the official website for the specific deadline.Launch Day Offline Summit: Face-to-Face with Investment ExpertsOn the competition launch day, the organizers will simultaneously host an offline investment exchange summit in Singapore. Multiple authoritative experts in the investment field will be present to share in-depth insights on core topics, including market trend analysis, stock valuation logic, technical trading system development, capital flow research methods, real-world case studies, and investment risk management systems. On-site participants will not only have the opportunity to discuss investment challenges face-to-face with experts but also gain deeper understanding of institutional investors' thinking frameworks to systematically optimize their personal trading approaches.For specific details regarding the offline summit's venue, entry methods, and capacity information, please inquire through Mobius official channels.About Mobius SocialMobius Social is a next-generation investment social application integrating social networking features with global key stock market data. The platform is committed to connecting global investors with industry authorities through one-stop data and information services and an open professional community, breaking down information silos and helping users optimize trading strategies while achieving continuous evolution of investment capabilities. This competition represents an important initiative by Mobius Social to promote investor exchange and capability development.The Mobius Social Competition Committee stated, "Investment has never been a solitary endeavor. Through this competition, we hope to enable investors from diverse backgrounds to communicate, collaborate, and grow on a single platform. The SGD 350,000 prize pool demonstrates our commitment, strict risk control reflects our stance, and the three-month competition period provides every serious participant with sufficient time and space to validate themselves.'For more information on participation methods, competition rules, and event arrangements, please continue to follow the official Mobius website and official WhatsApp community.Risk Disclaimer: This competition is a simulation trading activity and does not involve real funds. Simulation performance does not constitute a return guarantee, and competition and platform content do not constitute investment advice.Source: Mobius SocialCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.