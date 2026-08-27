Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of its latest auction for utility-scale solar energy projects. The state-run agency said that 38.2 MW of PV projects were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's 29th auction for utility-scale solar, running with an auction volume of 115 MW and ceiling price of JPY 9.60 ($0.060)/kWh. The auction received twelve applications requesting a total 87.3 MW. Authorities approved eight projects, with a weighted average successful bid price of JPY 8.89/kWh. The largest-approved project, belonging to AC12 LLC, ...

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