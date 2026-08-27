A newly issued executive order by President Donald Trump restricts foreign-made electrical infrastructure across the United States bulk-power system, taking direct aim at equipment connected to entities in 24 embargoed nations. The action targets high-voltage hardware including transformers, utility-scale inverters, circuit breakers, energy storage systems, and industrial control electronics, citing concerns over potential remote access, cyber vulnerabilities, and grid disruption. While the executive order technically applies to transactions initiated after Aug. 26, 2026, Norton Rose Fulbright ...

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