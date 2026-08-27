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PR Newswire
27.08.2026 15:36 Uhr
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Innovation Through Collaboration Puts Precision BioLogic on the Map in Hemostasis Diagnostics and Research

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined expertise of Precision BioLogic Inc., a leading developer of hemostasis diagnostic products, and its subsidiaries Affinity Biologicals and George King Bio-Medical, is capturing the attention of hemostasis clinicians and researchers around the globe.

Since last fall when Precision BioLogic announced the expanded utility of its CRYOcheck Chromogenic Factor VIII assay in anticipation of emerging hemophilia treatments such as Mim8, a next generation bispecific antibody for the treatment of hemophilia A, the inquiries haven't stopped. In fact, they're increasing given Nova Nordisk's submission of Mim8 to the U.S. FDA.

"We exhibited at ISTH 2026 in Paris this summer and fielded a lot of questions about our bovine Chromogenic Factor VIII and its ability to accurately measure factor VIII in the presence of not only extended half-life FVIII replacement products but also emerging FVIIIa mimetic bispecific antibodies," says Paul Empey, President and CEO of Precision BioLogic. "There's a growing awareness of the need for chromogenic assays and we're here to ensure coagulation labs are ready and able to deliver accurate results," he adds.

The company's research capabilities were also on display at ISTH with the presentation of two scientific posters, which are now available from the Precision BioLogic website:

An Automated Lupus Anticoagulant Assay Resistant to Anticoagulant Drugs Including DOACs and Oral FXI Inhibitors

and

Impact of Heat-Stable Factor VIII Mimetics and Replacement Therapies on Inhibitor Titer Using a Modified Nijmegen-Bethesda Test Across Bovine Chromogenic FVIII Assays

On the heels of ISTH, the team headed to ADLM 2026 in Anaheim, CA where they showcased the manufacturing capabilities and custom solution offerings of Affinity Biologicals. Then it was off to NBDF's Bleeding Disorders Conference in Orlando, FL where George King Bio-Medical met with individuals and families dealing with bleeding disorders, health care professionals, advocates, researchers, and more to discuss the importance of plasma donation in furthering research and advances in diagnosis and treatment.

With a busy summer coming to an end, the momentum continues as the three organizations collaborate to deliver reliable products, responsive service, and meaningful innovation for the global hemostasis community.

About Precision BioLogic
Precision BioLogic Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets the CRYOcheck line of frozen products used by medical professionals around the globe to diagnose coagulation disorders. In November 2018, Precision BioLogic acquired Affinity Biologicals, a primary manufacturer of products used worldwide in thrombosis and hemostasis research and diagnostics. In October 2025, Precision BioLogic acquired George King Bio-Medical, a provider of hemostasis diagnostic products with close ties to the bleeding disorders community. Together, the companies are advancing hemostasis diagnostics and research. For more information, visit www.precisionbiologic.com.

For more information, contact: Elaine Benoit, Marketing & Communications Manager, Precision BioLogic, ebenoit@precisionbiologic.com, 902.430.7795

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovation-through-collaboration-puts-precision-biologic-on-the-map-in-hemostasis-diagnostics-and-research-302860830.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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