VSee Health Poised for Growth

VSee Health announces Annual Meeting Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) (the "Company"), a provider of telehealth services and technology, announced that it has identified approximately $1 million in near term annual savings associated with its transition from Nasdaq, the reduction of public-company expenses and the streamlining of its corporate operations. The Company intends to redirect these savings toward revenue-generating growth initiatives, working capital and the continued expansion of its hospital-based telehealth operations.

Although the Company's delisting from Nasdaq was disappointing, management believes the transition provides VSee with an important opportunity to right size its cost structure and focus a greater percentage of its resources on growing revenue, improving collections and supporting its core healthcare operations.

Key Annual Meeting Results

Reverse Split of 80:1

WWC as auditors

2 BOD members were renewed

Hospital Expansion and Improved Collections

The Company currently has a several new hospitals scheduled to come online and is working to accelerate their implementation and contribution to revenue.

VSee has also identified and begun implementing measures intended to increase the collection of approximately $8 million of recently billed healthcare accounts receivable. Management believes that improving collections and overall revenue-cycle management can provide additional working capital to support the Company's operations and growth.

The Company's principal objectives include:

Bringing newly contracted hospitals online and accelerating revenue generation;

Redirecting approximately $1 million in anticipated annual savings toward growth and operating initiatives;

Improving billing, collections and overall revenue-cycle management;

Rightsizing the Company's corporate and operating cost structure;

Strengthening working capital while minimizing unnecessary stockholder dilution; and

Building a more focused, efficient and sustainable healthcare-services business.

Planned New Corporate Identity

As previously announced, the Company will continue to explore areas of growth organically and through M&A activity. As part of this broader repositioning, the Company also intends to move forward with adopting a new corporate name that more accurately reflects its focused operating business, future direction and commitment to hospital-based healthcare services.

Management believes the new identity will mark a fresh chapter for the Company. The proposed name and anticipated timing will be announced following completion of the required Board, stockholder and regulatory approvals.

"While we were disappointed by the Nasdaq delisting, we are genuinely excited about the opportunity now in front of us," said Imo Aisiku, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VSee Health. "We have taken a hard look at every area of the business and identified meaningful savings that can now be invested directly into opportunities that generate revenue and help support our customers.

"With additional hospitals coming online, approximately $8 million of recently billed receivables, a substantially more efficient operating structure and a new corporate identity planned, we believe the Company is entering its next chapter with greater focus, improving momentum and a clear path forward. This is an opportunity to give the business a fresh start, and our entire team is energized and optimistic about what we can accomplish for our customers and stockholders."

About VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE)

VSee Health is a leader in Telehealth technology, providing configurable virtual care solutions-including secure video, remote monitoring, Enhanced workflows, and seamless EHR integrations-for health systems, government agencies, and large enterprises. Through its iDoc subsidiary, the Company also delivers high-acuity specialty physician services in neurology, tele-radiology, cardiac, and critical care via telehealth.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Justin Smith

jsmith@idocvms.com

SOURCE: VSee Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-poised-for-growth-1213205