DP World Advances Lower-Emission Port Operations With Hybrid Crane at Prince Rupert

New hybrid RTG technology builds on renewable fuels, shore power, and other investments supporting more sustainable trade in Canada

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Hybrid Diesel-Electric RTG Crane at DP World's Prince Rupert Container Terminal

At DP World's Prince Rupert terminal, the equipment that keeps cargo moving is becoming more efficient, and lower emission.

DP World recently launched its first hybrid rubber-tired gantry (RTG) crane retrofit at the terminal, converting an existing diesel-powered crane into a hybrid diesel-electric system that has reduced fuel consumption by more than 60% compared with a conventional diesel RTG. The upgrade is expected to avoid approximately 100 tonnes of CO2e emissions annually.

The project represents a practical approach to port decarbonization: improving the environmental performance of existing equipment while maintaining the reliability and flexibility required to keep one of Canada's key trade gateways moving.

Making Existing Equipment More Efficient

The retrofit replaces the RTG's large diesel engine with a smaller 80 kW generator that charges onboard batteries as needed. The system also captures energy generated as containers are lowered and puts it back to use, further reducing fuel consumption.

Unlike a fully electric crane, the hybrid RTG does not require external charging infrastructure, allowing it to move independently throughout terminal operations while still delivering significant fuel and emissions reductions.

The benefits extend beyond sustainability. The hybrid system is also expected to reduce engine maintenance costs and improve crane reliability, demonstrating how investments in lower-emission technology can support environmental and operational performance at the same time.

"This retrofit is a practical example of how we are advancing decarbonization across our operations while maintaining high levels of productivity and performance," said Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada. "By integrating hybrid technologies into existing equipment, we can reduce emissions, improve fuel efficiency, and scale solutions that support more sustainable supply chains."

Prince Rupert currently operates six RTGs. The first hybrid conversion was completed this year, with additional retrofits planned in the coming years as part of DP World's broader equipment modernization and decarbonization strategy.

Building a Lower-Emission Gateway at Prince Rupert

The hybrid RTG is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of operations at Prince Rupert.

In 2025, DP World and its partners at the Port of Prince Rupert displaced more than 2 million litres of conventional diesel with renewable fuel, representing nearly 24% of conventional diesel use across participating port operations. The transition was equivalent to avoiding approximately 5,400 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions, with renewable diesel deployed across cargo-handling equipment, trucks, locomotives, and marine vessels.

Shore power is also helping reduce emissions from vessels while they are at berth. Infrastructure at DP World's Fairview Container Terminal allows ships to shut down their auxiliary diesel engines and connect to British Columbia's hydroelectric grid, with expanded shore power capacity forecast to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 30,000 tonnes annually.

These investments are advancing sustainability alongside growth. Fairview Container Terminal handled nearly 886,000 TEUs in 2025, as intermodal container volumes increased 20% year over year.

Advancing Sustainable Operations Across Canada

Prince Rupert is one part of a broader effort to test and scale lower-emission technologies across DP World's Canadian network.

At the Port of Vancouver, DP World piloted a hydrogen-powered RTG crane as another potential pathway for reducing emissions from cargo-handling equipment. The company's Vancouver and Fraser Surrey terminals were also recognized with 2026 Blue Circle Awards from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority for their participation in the Energy Action Program and ongoing work to improve energy efficiency. The recognition marked the third consecutive award for Vancouver and the second consecutive award for Fraser Surrey.

DP World also achieved Green Marine recertification across four Canadian terminals in 2026, reflecting continued progress against environmental performance benchmarks spanning areas such as air emissions, waste management, spill prevention, and community impacts.

Environmental stewardship extends beyond terminal equipment. Through DP World's partnership with Ocean Wise, teams across Prince Rupert, Vancouver, Nanaimo, Fraser Surrey, and Saint John removed 1,065 kg (2,350 lbs) of litter from 7.5 km (4.7 mi) of shoreline. DP World is also supporting the expansion of Ocean Wise's Whale Report Alert System, which issued more than 39,000 alerts in 2025 to help mariners reduce the risk of vessel strikes.

Together, these initiatives reflect a multi-pronged approach to sustainability in Canada - combining cleaner fuels, equipment innovation, electrification, energy efficiency, and ecosystem protection.

At Prince Rupert, the new hybrid RTG shows how that transition can happen one piece of equipment at a time: reducing fuel consumption and emissions while keeping the cargo, businesses, and communities that depend on global trade moving.

Learn more about DP World's sustainability initiatives.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dp-world-advances-lower-emission-port-operations-with-hybrid-crane-at-prince-rupert-1213208