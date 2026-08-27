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ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2026 15:38 Uhr
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CASE Showcases Advancements in Innovation and Alternative Fuels at Its Construction Experience Center Event in Sarzedo

  • The event, held August 18-20, brought together 280 participants and showcased technologies aimed at the future of construction

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / From August 18 to 20, CASE Construction Equipment, a CNH brand, welcomed customers, partners, and the press to the Construction Experience Center (CEC) in Sarzedo (MG) to provide a hands-on demonstration of its product portfolio and the key trends and technologies shaping the future of the construction industry. Opened just over a year ago, the facility hosted the CASE Experience, which also featured the 721E ethanol-powered wheel loader-a concept project currently in the testing phase and the first machine of its kind to run on ethanol.

Held in a facility dedicated to experimentation and training, the event allowed guests to get an up-close look at equipment and projects representing different areas of the brand's operations, including operational efficiency, electrification, sustainability, and innovation.

Among the highlights presented during the event is the ethanol-powered CASE 721E wheel loader, a concept design developed from the 721E platform and adapted to the needs of the sugar and ethanol industry. Still in the testing phase and with no immediate plans for commercialization, the equipment was developed to run on ethanol-a fuel produced by the mills themselves-with the potential to reduce dependence on diesel and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Read the full story here.

Find more stories and multimedia from CNH at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/case-showcases-advancements-in-innovation-and-alternative-fuels-at-its-1213209

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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