DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMeds AI and Tollo Health Announce Fall 2026 Cold & Flu Back2School50% Marketing Campaign for Viral Infections Medical Food Galectovid

50% off available online at www.TolloHealth.Shop and www.CorexaRx.com

Soon to become available at Health Lives Here pharmacies and on Amazon.com

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMeds AI," "DataMEDS," or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company leveraging its Health IT infrastructure and artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx combined with blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to provide integrated solutions for the tokenization of pharmaceutical serialization and the compliant delivery of healthcare and monetization of health data, today announced the U.S. 'direct-to consumer' (DTC) launch of medical food Galectovid for the 2026 Cold & Flu Season through its Back2School50% for 50% off. Galectovid is a medical food for the dietary management of Galectin 1 & 3-associated viral infections targeting cellular viral invasion and host immune suppression.

Galectovid is available over-the-counter (OTC) without a prescription at partner Tollo Health's online store www.TolloHealth.Shop and at the Company's wholly-owned pharmacy Corexa Pharmacy's online store http://www.corexarx.com/Store The effects of Galectovid are expected to begin within hours. Galectovid is categorized as a medical food under section 5(b)(3) of the Orphan Drug Act (21 U.S.C. 360ee(b)(3)), with each of its ingredients on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) list. Medical Foods like Galectovid are meant to be taken under the supervision of a physician.

Detailed Galectovid mechanism of action video

"We believe that consumers will be extremely happy with Galectovid as their ally throughout the 2026 Cold & Flu Season," said Gerald Commissiong, interim co-CEO of DataMEDS. "We have begun expanding our Galectovid-focused acute infection research activities through key, pre-established, trusted physician relationships. We look forward to updating physicians and consumers on the potential benefits of Galectovid as new data becomes available."

For more information on DataMeds AI, Inc., refer to www.datamedsai.com

About Galectovid

Galectovid is a medical food for the dietary management of galectin-1 and galectin-3 associated viral infections. Galectovid is formulated to inhibit galectin-1 and galectin-3 proteins, which are associated with the immune response to and cellular entry of various viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, RSV, Herpes Simplex Virus-1, and Influenza A. Galectovid's ingredients are Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) and may be used alongside other natural antiviral products as part of a broader management plan for acute or chronic viral infections, including those associated with Long COVID.

To purchase Galectovid, please visit www.TolloHealth.shop or www.CorexaRx.com/Store.

About Tollo Health, LLC

Tollo Health, LLC is a healthcare company developing and commercializing nature-based therapeutics, including Tollovid and Galcetovid, alongside its Health Lives Here telehealth platform and TolloBio biologics development programs. Corexa Health Pharmacy, a subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc., distributes select Tollo Health products under a wholesale distribution arrangement.

About DataMeds AI, Inc.

DataMeds AI, Inc. (formerly Wellgistics Health) is a leading Health IT company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units to deliver a better healthcare experience for consumers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMeds AI incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into the Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy and pharmacy services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: future events, including DataMeds AI, Inc.'s payment of the Dream Bowl Tokens and the timing thereof (including that the Board may change the Payment Date) and the Company's intention to deliver liquidity and broad distribution of the Dream Bowl Tokens. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance.; the Company's plans to expand into telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory services; the Company's proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc., Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the Company's ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DataMeds AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMeds AI Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@datamedsai.com

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/correction-from-source-datameds-ai-and-tollo-health-announce-fall-202-1213212