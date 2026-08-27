CellCore Technologies Signs Strategic Memorandum of Understanding With Verkan AB to Strengthen Allied Resilience

CellCore Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding on a strategic partnership within energetics with Swedish company Verkan AB. The partnership focuses on the exchange of knowledge and experience related to the production of energetics such as nitrocellulose, strengthening security of supply for both countries and their allies.

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Canada and its allies are today dependent on a limited number of foreign suppliers of nitrocellulose and critical input materials for the defence industry. By building relationships with partners who share the ambition of strengthened sovereign and allied capability, CellCore aims to contribute to greater security of supply across the entire value chain.

"This partnership is an important step in building next-generation sovereign manufacturing capacity. By sharing knowledge and experience with Verkan, we strengthen not only our own capability but the resilience of our allies. Strong domestic capacity is not just an economic advantage, it is a strategic imperative," says David Brough, CEO of CellCore Technologies.

"This is an important milestone in Verkan's establishment process. With this, we take further steps towards a more secure supply and greater sovereign control over critical input materials, contributing to a robust and resilient defence capability for Sweden and Canada," says Hugo Carlsson, CEO of Verkan.

Verkan is a Swedish company founded in 2024 with the aim of strengthening Sweden's defence capability by securing the manufacture of propellants and other central input materials, as a complement to existing industry.

Contacts

Selina Eckersall

CellCore Technologies

selina@cellcoretechnologies.com

Joel Åberg

Head of Communications, Verkan AB

joel.aberg@verkanab.se

About CellCore Technologies

CellCore is being developed to build next-generation sovereign manufacturing capacity for nitrocellulose and energetics for Canada and its allies. The company was founded to address strategic gaps in Canada's defence industrial supply chain, and combines deep technical expertise with a commitment to research, sovereignty, and environmental responsibility.



Read more: https://cellcoretechnologies.com/# / follow CellCore on LinkedIn.

About Verkan AB

Verkan is a Swedish company founded in 2024 with the aim of strengthening Sweden's defence capability by securing the manufacture of propellants and other central input materials, as a complement to existing industry. Operations will begin only once the necessary preliminary studies and preparations have been completed, all required permits have been obtained, and financing has been secured. Verkan is owned by Wallenberg Investments.

Read more at https://verkanab.se/ and follow Verkan on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Cellcore Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cellcore-technologies-signs-strategic-memorandum-of-understanding-with-verkan-1212862