Positive Technologies positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Extended Detection and Response (XDR), 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Extended Detection and Response (XDR) vendors.

Positive Technologies, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Positive Technologies as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Extended Detection and Response (XDR), 2026.

Kunal Kumar, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Positive Technologies has established itself as a leader in the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) market through its integrated, ecosystem-driven approach to threat detection and response. The company brings together endpoint detection and response, SIEM, network attack detection, vulnerability management, sandboxing, and threat intelligence capabilities to provide organizations with broader visibility and coordinated security operations across their IT environments. Its expertise-driven detection model, supported by the Positive Technologies Expert Security Center, continuously incorporates threat research and updated detection content to help organizations identify evolving attack techniques. The company's strong capabilities in vulnerability-aware detection, network threat detection, and OT/ICS security further strengthen its ability to address complex and sophisticated attack scenarios. Combined with its modular architecture and strong support for controlled, on-premises deployment, Positive Technologies demonstrates a compelling balance of technology excellence, innovation, and market impact, positioning it among the leaders in the XDR market."

QKS Group defines Extended Detection and Response (XDR) as an integrated security solution that unifies threat detection, investigation, contextualization, and response by correlating security data from multiple sources across an organization's technology environment. XDR extends beyond isolated endpoint or network security by bringing together telemetry and security signals from endpoints, networks, applications, cloud environments, and identities to provide a more comprehensive view of threats and attack activity. By leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), threat intelligence, and automation, XDR helps organizations correlate and contextualize security events, improve threat visibility, reduce alert fatigue, accelerate investigation, and enable faster response through automated and orchestrated security actions.

MaxPatrol Endpoint Security as a starting point - agent for laptops, servers, and VDIs. Basically, it collects and analyzes data from multiple systems to detect complex targeted attacks and can automatically respond through actions such as terminating processes, blocking network traffic, blocking accounts, isolating files, and conducting additional file and process analysis. Its integration with MaxPatrol SIEM, PT Sandbox, and MaxPatrol VM further enriches detection with security-event, malware-analysis, asset, and vulnerability context. The company also strengthens its detection capabilities through expertise packs developed from Positive Technologies' threat research, which provide updated detection rules, collection parameters, incident-handling guidance, response recommendations, and reputation data. In addition, its PT NAD and PT ISIM technologies extend visibility into network and industrial environments, supporting detection across complex IT and OT infrastructures. This combination of integrated detection, contextualized threat analysis, automated response, threat research, and broad infrastructure visibility positions Positive Technologies as a differentiated leader in the XDR market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Extended Detection and Response (XDR), 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"International researchers classify comprehensive solutions such as MaxPatrol Endpoint Security as XDR. Positive Technologies is actively expanding its presence in the global endpoint security market. Our leadership in the SPARK Matrix ranking, along with favorable feedback from customers across different countries, demonstrates the positive results of this effort. We will continue to develop this product stack and introduce new technologies to detect attackers as quickly as possible," said Sergey Lebedev, Chief Product Officer for Endpoint and Server Security at Positive Technologies.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Positive Technologies, visit Here .

SPARK Matrix Extended Detection and Response (XDR), 2026

About Positive Technologies:

Positive Technologies is an industry leader in results-driven cybersecurity and a major global provider of information security solutions. Our mission is to safeguard businesses and entire industries against cyberattacks and non-tolerable damage. Positive Technologies is the first and only cybersecurity company in Russia on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: POSI), with 220,000 shareholders and counting. Follow us on X, LinkedIn, and in the News section at global.ptsecurity.com.

Media Contact:

Press office Positive Technologies

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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