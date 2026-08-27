Global Tier-1 YFORE launches U.S. manufacturing factory in Atlanta

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YFORE officially inaugurated its new 62,225 sq. ft. American Headquarters in Suwanee, Georgia. Integrating R&D, manufacturing, procurement, sales, and delivery, the facility brings resilient supply chains directly to local automotive partners.

Rooted Locally, Empowering Global Mobility

Local officials, global OEM partners, and supply chain leaders joined YFORE Technology to celebrate this strategic milestone.

"Becoming the trusted partner for intelligent vehicle clients is YFORE's core mission, and our Georgia facility brings that commitment to life," said Leo Liu, CEO of YFORE. "Driven by rising OEM demand for localized, resilient supply chains, this investment embodies our 'Global Footprint, Local Excellence' strategy. By pairing global scale with dedicated on-site teams, we deliver agile co-development and responsive delivery close to our customers."

Alex Warner, President of the Forsyth County Chamber, welcomed the investment and its contribution to regional growth: "Today is not just an opening-it's YFORE becoming part of the Forsyth County family."

First US-Made Digital Key Rollout & Tech Showcase

Intelligent Mirror: Leveraging its pioneer standing in digital vision and proven mass production on 60+ vehicle models globally, YFORE showcased Interior Digital Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, and Exterior Side Mirrors. Its Multifunctional Digital Mirror made its global debut, integrating DMS/OMS sensing and intelligent interactions into a centralized hub for simplified wiring, optimized overhead space, and full-domain perception.





Intelligent Access: With mass production across 50+ global models, YFORE provides a "Car-Cloud-Phone/Watch" digital key solution supporting BLE, UWB, and NFC across intelligent devices, KeyFobs. Door handle sensors and an anti-pinch system completes an end-to-end smart vehicle entry ecosystem.





Intelligent Sensing: Making its global debut, YFORE's ODMS In-Cabin Full-Coverage Sensing System fuses smart mirror optics with radar sensing for full-cabin precision monitoring and E-NCAP compliance. Advanced UWB multi-function convergence enables kick sensors, low-power sentry mode, and in-cabin life detection without extra hardware.

Guests toured the SMT and automated digital key production lines and experienced YFORE's products firsthand.

As automakers demand greater supply chain agility, YFORE is strengthening its local presence worldwide. With resilient local service, YFORE is committed to building an open, collaborative ecosystem with automotive partners worldwide.

About YFORE

YFORE is a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier dedicated to driving the future of intelligent mobility. Partnering with more than 30 leading automotive OEMs worldwide, YFORE delivers high-performance, automotive-grade solutions across Intelligent Access, Intelligent Mirror and Sensing systems.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-tier-1-yfore-launches-us-manufacturing-factory-in-atlanta-302861886.html