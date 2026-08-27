Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.: Eos Energy Enterprises to Consolidate Battery Manufacturing at Thorn Hill Location

Move completes the Pittsburgh manufacturing plan outlined on the Company's second quarter earnings call and is contemplated within current full year revenue guidance

Company expects to offer each of the approximately 250 impacted employees a role at Thorn Hill, Building 200 or corporate offices

Turtle Creek remains an active Eos site, with Cube assembly, testing and shipping continuing in Building 200





PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the "Company"), an innovator in designing, manufacturing and providing zinc-based long-duration energy storage (LDES) systems sourced and manufactured in the United States, today announced it will consolidate its battery manufacturing operations at Thorn Hill, its 432,000-square-foot production facility in Warrendale, Pa. Cube assembly, testing and shipping will continue at the Company's Turtle Creek, Pa. location.

Eos began commercial production at Thorn Hill in June 2026, less than six months after entering the facility. Consolidating all battery manufacturing into a single site shortens material flow, improves production processes and manufacturing efficiencies. When completed, the Company expects the consolidation to reduce conversion costs by approximately 10% to 15%, with benefits beginning in 2027. Once both lines are operating, Thorn Hill nameplate capacity is expected to be approximately 4 GWh.

The Company discussed the consolidation on its second quarter earnings call on August 5, 2026. As disclosed at that time, the Company's full-year 2026 revenue guidance was $300 million to $350 million, and the anticipated transition and its associated costs were contemplated within that guidance. The Company currently expects to manage the transition without any impact on customer delivery commitments.

"We built our manufacturing foundation in Turtle Creek, and we have outgrown the footprint we started with. Bringing battery manufacturing together at Thorn Hill gives us the space and capacity we need for the next phase of growth while keeping jobs, investment and opportunity right here in Allegheny County," said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer. "We are now moving forward with the plan described to investors in August, subject to required approvals."

Commitment to Employees and Community

The Company is providing each of the approximately 250 impacted employees, including approximately 205 union-represented employees, with an employment opportunity or work-location assignment at Thorn Hill, Building 200 or the Company's corporate offices, subject, for represented employees, to applicable collective bargaining obligations and the employee-placement process being conducted with the United Steelworkers (USW).

"Turtle Creek is where this company started, and we remain committed to that community," said Michelle Buczkowski, Chief Commercial Officer. "Every employee impacted by this move will have a job offer or a location assignment waiting for them. The Commonwealth and the County worked alongside us to find a path that kept manufacturing and jobs in Allegheny County. That kind of partnership is a big reason Southwestern Pennsylvania is where Eos continues to grow."

The move is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and be completed in early 2027, subject to customary lender approvals.

Capacity and Cost

Thorn Hill provides the floor space, power, and structural requirements needed to support multiple production lines. Running lines in a consolidated footprint improves production output per square foot, simplifies material handling, and increases overhead utilization.

"With the validation and continued ramp of Line 2 at Thorn Hill, we're ready to execute the next phase of our manufacturing plan with the relocation of Line 1," said John Mahaz, Chief Operating Officer. "We have already established production capability at Thorn Hill before contemplating the line move from Turtle Creek. That allows us to carefully sequence the move to maintain production volumes and protect customer delivery commitments."

American Battery Manufacturing Growing in Pittsburgh

Earlier this year, Eos relocated its corporate headquarters to Nova Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore and began production at Thorn Hill. After outgrowing its original manufacturing footprint in Turtle Creek, the Company conducted a national search and chose to continue investing in Allegheny County. As part of this transition, battery manufacturing operations currently housed in Building 700 will relocate to Thorn Hill. Building 200 will remain operational and continue supporting Cube production.

The Eos Z3 battery uses a zinc-based, non-flammable chemistry that stores energy for four to 16-plus hours. It is designed, built and shipped from Pittsburgh, with approximately 91% domestic content and a predominantly U.S.-based supply chain.

Contacts

Investors: ir@eose.com

Media: media@eose.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated timing, execution, completion and expected benefits of the Company's manufacturing consolidation initiative; expected cost reductions, operational efficiencies, production capacity and customer delivery performance; anticipated employee transitions; the timing and receipt of governmental and other approvals, including any required approvals from the U.S. Department of Energy; and the Company's expectations regarding the impact of the consolidation on its business, operations and financial performance. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks associated with execution of the consolidation, production interruptions, qualification and ramp-up of manufacturing lines, employee retention and transition, customer demand and delivery schedules, supply chain conditions, the timing and receipt of required approvals, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Eos undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.