Platinum Decking Illinois: Platinum Decking Builds a Strong Reputation With Homeowners Across Illinois

Customer reviews highlight craftsmanship, communication, and care throughout the project

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Platinum Decking continues to build a strong reputation among homeowners throughout Naperville, Lake Barrington, Schaumburg, Libertyville, and surrounding Chicagoland communities, backed by positive customer experiences and strong online reviews.

The company currently holds an average 4.8-star Google rating across more than 150 customer reviews, with homeowners frequently highlighting communication, craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the overall project experience.

Customer feedback also points to the care Platinum Decking's crews take while working on homeowners' properties. One customer praised the team for being "awesome" and careful around the homeowner's garden and plants throughout the reconstruction process. The reviewer also noted that the crew cleaned the site each day and said they would highly recommend both the Trex product and Platinum Decking as the contractor.

Another Naperville-area homeowner wrote, "The team at Platinum Decking did a great job, from start to finish. I highly recommend them." Feedback like this highlights the importance of both the finished project and the experience homeowners have throughout the construction process.

Platinum Decking specializes in composite decking, custom outdoor living spaces, and patios, combining professional craftsmanship with products from leading manufacturers including Trex and AZEK/TimberTech. The company works with homeowners to create outdoor spaces designed around their property, lifestyle, and long-term plans.

The company also has strong ratings for the decking products it installs. Trex currently carries a 5-star rating across more than 80 reviews, while TimberTech/AZEK carries a 4.9-star rating.

Platinum Decking has also held Trex Pro status since 2019, currently carrying the Trex Pro Platinum status as of early 2026.

The company's growing collection of customer feedback reflects its continued focus on quality workmanship, attention to the property, and creating outdoor spaces homeowners can enjoy for years to come.

About Platinum Decking

Platinum Decking is a locally owned deck and outdoor living company serving homeowners throughout Illinois. The company specializes in composite decking, custom outdoor living spaces, and patios, working with leading products from Trex and AZEK/TimberTech.

For more information, visit platinumdecking.com

Media Contact

Organization: Platinum Decking Illinois

Contact Person Name: Kyle Lindsey

Website: https://platinumdecking.com

Email: platinumdeckingcare@gmail.com

Contact Number: +16303439650

Address: 336 S. Loomis St

City: Naperville

State: IL

Country: United States

SOURCE: Platinum Decking Illinois

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/platinum-decking-builds-a-strong-reputation-with-homeowners-across-ill-1213214