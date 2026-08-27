A study by British energy think tank Ember suggests that the prospect of round-the-clock solar photovoltaic (PV) availability is drawing closer. Solar PV generated just over 10% of global electricity in the first half of 2026, up from 8.9% in the same period of 2025. Its share has nearly doubled from the 5.6% recorded in the first half of 2023. Over the past three years, solar PV generation has grown seven times faster than total electricity generation. While global electricity generation rose by 12% between the first half of 2023 and the first half of 2026, solar generation more than doubled, ...

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