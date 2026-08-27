TraceLink, Inc.: TraceLink's No-Code, Governed OPUS Agents Can Now Perform Work on All Supply Chain Business Transactions and Processes

OPUS Agents perform specialized work on any supply chain event in collaboration with humans on Agentic Business Processes

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network for the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, today announced major advancements to OPUS Agents that enable organizations to rapidly create specialized digital teammates to perform work across the end-to-end supply chain.

Using no-code natural language descriptions, organizations can define the events, actions, intent, objectives, tasks, decisions, and rules required for OPUS Agents to perform work triggered by business transactions and process transitions. OPUS Agents are governed as users with roles, permissions, and guardrails that provide the highest level of security and transparency with audit and progress logs for all the work they perform.

TraceLink's Agentic Supply Chain Operating System supports an unlimited number of enterprise-specific Agent Profiles and active Agents that collaborate with human managers across the end-to-end supply chain. This product design and AI architecture give organizations an affordable, scalable foundation for transformation to the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model.

"TraceLink is the only company that provides the complete product which was purpose-built for agentic transformation of the end-to-end supply chain," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "By designing OPUS Agents as enterprise users operating in a secure and auditable environment, the agents work in a rich supply chain context. With no-code natural language agent definitions and the ability to create a large-scale specialized agent workforce, organizations can create business value quickly and efficiently."

Build Specialized Digital Teammates Across Supply Chain Operations

OPUS Agents can perform specialized supply chain work ranging from monitoring a single service-level agreement, exception queue, or transaction status to reasoning across multienterprise transactions in Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT), collaborative processes in Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET), trading partner interactions, and enterprise processes.

Organizations can create agents to:

Validate orders, invoices, and financial transactions to detect pricing, quantity, billing, remittance, and chargeback discrepancies before they create financial leakage or operational delays.

to detect pricing, quantity, billing, remittance, and chargeback discrepancies before they create financial leakage or operational delays. Monitor external manufacturing and batch readiness to identify production delays, material issues, quality-document gaps, unresolved incidents, and risks to batch release or reliable supply.

to identify production delays, material issues, quality-document gaps, unresolved incidents, and risks to batch release or reliable supply. Improve logistics, fulfillment, and inventory visibility by monitoring warehouse fulfillment, shipment activity, CMO and 3PL inventory, discrepancies, and expiry risk.

by monitoring warehouse fulfillment, shipment activity, CMO and 3PL inventory, discrepancies, and expiry risk. Prioritize compliance exceptions by identifying DSCSA exceptions that are overdue, approaching due dates, awaiting action, or missing ownership.

by identifying DSCSA exceptions that are overdue, approaching due dates, awaiting action, or missing ownership. Track transaction service levels by flagging missing or late acknowledgments, responses, remittance records, shipping advice, or other required business actions.

by flagging missing or late acknowledgments, responses, remittance records, shipping advice, or other required business actions. Assess master data readiness by checking product, company, and partner data against global compliance requirements before gaps disrupt regulated operations.

Build OPUS Agents to Meet Your Work Requirements

With new OPUS Platform advancements, companies can create AI agents that understand their business, work within approved rules, and collaborate with humans and other agents.

Rather than relying on generic prompts, OPUS Agents use company-specific transactions, processes, operating procedures, and historical knowledge to inform their work. For each OPUS Agent, organizations can define:

Managers : Select the human manager to oversee each agent's work.

: Select the human manager to oversee each agent's work. Memberships : Define an agent's memberships in applications and solutions.

: Define an agent's memberships in applications and solutions. Roles : For each membership, define the roles the agent can have.

: For each membership, define the roles the agent can have. Permissions : Limit the permissions for an agent based on roles.

: Limit the permissions for an agent based on roles. Intent : Use natural language to describe the business purpose the agent will fulfill.

: Use natural language to describe the business purpose the agent will fulfill. Events : Identify the supply chain events the agent will act on.

: Identify the supply chain events the agent will act on. Objectives : Establish the concrete objectives an agent will pursue on business objects based on the supply chain events.

: Establish the concrete objectives an agent will pursue on business objects based on the supply chain events. Tasks : Use natural language to describe the step-by-step instructions for processing business objects.

: Use natural language to describe the step-by-step instructions for processing business objects. Decisions : For each task, establish the decisions that need to be made.

: For each task, establish the decisions that need to be made. Rules : Declare the rules to follow in making the decisions.

: Declare the rules to follow in making the decisions. Guardrails : Provide the boundaries within which the agent should reason while pursuing its objectives.

: Provide the boundaries within which the agent should reason while pursuing its objectives. Outcomes: For each business event processed by an agent, show the work performed and value created to the human.

OPUS Agents maintain Progress Logs that capture work completed, decisions made, and communications with humans by objective and outcome. This creates an audit trail showing the agent's actions, decisions, reasoning, and human interactions.

Create an Agentic Workforce Across Agentic Business Processes

Specialized OPUS Agents come together within Agentic Business Processes (ABPs), where they work on MINT business transactions, collaborate with humans and other agents through POET processes, and respond to supply chain events triggered through Melody Scripts.



Within each ABP, organizations can:

Work on MINT Transactions : Deploy specialized OPUS Agents to evaluate, monitor, reconcile, and act on the multienterprise transactions that move between trading partners.

: Deploy specialized OPUS Agents to evaluate, monitor, reconcile, and act on the multienterprise transactions that move between trading partners. Collaborate on POET Processes : Bring agents, humans, and trading partners into collaborative workflows to investigate exceptions, coordinate decisions, and move work toward resolution.

: Bring agents, humans, and trading partners into collaborative workflows to investigate exceptions, coordinate decisions, and move work toward resolution. Respond to Supply Chain Events : Use Melody Scripts to trigger agent activity as business events occur, allowing specialized agents to begin work when their expertise is needed.

: Use Melody Scripts to trigger agent activity as business events occur, allowing specialized agents to begin work when their expertise is needed. Govern the Agentic Workforce: Apply role-based permissions, policy controls, lifecycle management, and human oversight as agents work across transactions and collaborative processes.

As specialized OPUS Agents become integrated through supply chain events across multiple ABPs, the value extends beyond the productivity gains of any individual agent or process. Each ABP can inform and trigger work in others, creating a confluence of intelligence, decisions, and actions across the supply chain that compounds business value as the agentic workforce expands.

By combining humans, governed OPUS Agents, digitalized transactions, and Agentic Business Processes, organizations can transform to the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model-with projected improvements of 50-100% in productivity, 30-50% in customer responsiveness, 15-25% in revenue growth, 50-80% in product availability, and 20-40% in elastic operational capacity without proportional workforce growth.

Discover how to build your own portfolio of specialized OPUS Agents at FutureLink Barcelona 2026.

About TraceLink

TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model for life sciences and healthcare by combining human expertise with agentic work across the end-to-end supply network.

Through Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, the Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network, and governed OPUS Agents, TraceLink enables companies to significantly improve productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

Powered by the OPUS Platform and the world's largest Agentic Business Network, which links more than 315,000 authenticated business entities and hundreds of billions of annual supply chain transactions, TraceLink enables companies to digitalize business transactions, create trusted operational context, and perform work across multienterprise supply chain processes with greater speed, intelligence, control, and accountability.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

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