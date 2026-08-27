Viably Acquires Harp Renewables, Expanding Global Organics Processing Capabilities

Strategic acquisition integrates technology, intellectual property, expertise, and global customer relationships into Viably's growing waste and recycling solutions platform.

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viably LLC, a waste and recycling solutions company serving operators across North America and beyond, today announced the acquisition and integration of Harp Renewables Ltd., an organics processing technology company with an established global installed base.

The transaction became effective July 30, 2026, and brings Harp Renewables' technology, intellectual property, customer relationships, installed base, inventory, and commercial opportunities into the Viably business.

The acquisition expands Viably's capabilities in organics processing while creating a broader platform to support customers and pursue opportunities globally. Viably will integrate the Harp Renewables portfolio into the Viably master brand, bringing the technology, manufacturing knowledge, and specialized expertise of the global team together with Viably's solutions-focused approach to the waste and recycling industry.

"This is an opportunity to bring proven organics processing technology and deep technical expertise into a business built around helping customers get more value from their material streams," said Brandon Lapsys, President, Viably. "Integrating Harp into Viably strengthens our ability to put that belief to work for customers while building a stronger platform for this technology and the people behind it."

Building a Broader Organics Platform

Harp Renewables has developed technology focused on the processing of organic materials, supported by intellectual property, manufacturing expertise, and equipment operating across global markets.

For Viably, the acquisition represents a strategic expansion of its organics capabilities and supports the company's continued evolution from an equipment distributor into a broader waste and recycling solutions partner.

The combined organization will focus on creating a stronger commercial and operational foundation for the acquired portfolio, including customer support, product development, manufacturing intelligence, and future market growth.

Supporting Customers Through the Integration

Customer continuity remains a priority as the teams integrate all customer support, operations, and commercial activity while maintaining service across existing global markets.

The Harp Renewables brand will transition into the Viably master brand and Harp's proven organics processing technology will be integrated into a global solutions platform for continued growth and development. Existing equipment references will be maintained where needed to support customers and equipment in the field.

What Comes Next

Viably and its global team is now focused on bringing the technical, manufacturing, commercial, and customer expertise together under one organization.

The acquisition strengthens Viably's ability to work with customers across the organics sector and advances a shared view of what is possible when waste is treated as a resource. As the integration progresses, Viably will continue investing in the acquired technology and identifying opportunities to partner with customers and stakeholders and reach new markets around the world.

About Viably

Viably is a solutions partner for the waste and recycling industry, helping organizations solve complex operational challenges through the right combination of technology, expertise, and ongoing support. With more than 30 years of industry experience, 700+ satisfied clients, and a portfolio of 50+ machines, Viably brings both depth of expertise and breadth of solution to the customers it serves.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Viably works closely with customers to understand their goals, waste streams, operating environments, and growth plans before recommending a solution. Its approach brings together industry expertise, equipment and processing technologies, system integration, parts, service, and long-term support to help customers improve efficiency, recover greater value from material streams, increase profitability, and build more resilient operations.

From initial discovery through implementation and ongoing optimization, Viably remains focused on the complete customer outcome, serving as a long-term partner in building smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable waste and recycling operations.

Learn more at thinkviably.com.

For technical support or inquiries about this integration please email: integration@thinkviably.com

Media Contact: Nicole Monaco, Infinite Marketing, nicole@infinitemarketing.ca

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