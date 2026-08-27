Sayari Labs, Inc.: Sayari and DataExpert Partner to Bring Sovereign AI for Economic Security to Governments Across Europe

The partnership extends Sayari's government business in a region where it already supports many of the largest financial institutions and multinational enterprises

It pairs DataExpert's government-specialist delivery - implementation, training, and in-country support - with Sayari's primary-source intelligence and sovereign AI platform

LONDON and VEENENDAAL, Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayari, the trusted AI platform for economic security and commercial risk, today announced a channel and knowledge partnership with DataExpert, a specialist provider of cybercrime, fraud, and digital-investigation solutions to government and law enforcement agencies across Europe. The partnership extends Sayari's platform to government, law enforcement, defence, and financial intelligence agencies in eight countries: Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

Governments across Europe are building new institutional infrastructure to fight financial crime. New sanctions bodies, a new EU anti-money laundering authority, and new national strategies are emerging at a pace not seen in decades. Each needs analytics that can trace ownership, trade, and money across borders. And under the EU AI Act, they need trustworthy AI with the right safeguards in place.

Sayari already does significant work in Europe, where its intelligence supports many of the largest financial institutions and multinational corporations, as well as government entities. This partnership further extends that footprint into the region's government market. DataExpert's embedded consultants and analysts, training academy, and deep roots in the European open source intelligence (OSINT) and investigative community give agencies specialist implementation, customized workflows, and in-country support from day one.

"European agencies are being asked to confront cross-border financial crime, sanctions evasion, and dual-use proliferation at a pace their current tooling was never designed for," said Gino Flem, Managing Director Benelux, DataExpert. "Combining Sayari's primary-source intelligence with our investigative expertise and in-country support means agencies get capability they can deploy, defend, and build on immediately."

"Economic security has become the organizing principle of European statecraft, the countries in this region saw it first and are moving fastest, with new enforcement institutions, new financial-crime strategies, and serious investments in sovereign AI," said Farley Mesko, CEO of Sayari. "We're investing here because this is where the future of economic security is being written, and because these governments have set the right bar: they will only adopt AI they can control, audit, and defend in court. That's the standard we built for. The institutions defending open economies deserve the same visibility into global commerce that we already provide the region's largest banks and enterprises. With DataExpert, they'll have it with specialist support on the ground."

Sovereign AI, built for regulators and the regulated

Sayari's sovereign AI can run in an agency's own environment - its cloud, a private enclave, or classified cloud. The models are Sayari's own, trained on 12 years of analyst tradecraft, never on client data, with predictable infrastructure pricing rather than a per-token meter. Every output is sourced and graded, and the ultimate decision stays with a human. The foundation is Sayari's Commercial World Model: more than 12 billion primary-source records from more than 250 jurisdictions, resolved into the ground truth of global commerce.

Through DataExpert, agencies in the region can apply this technology to the missions their governments have prioritized including:

Tracing complex illicit financial networks across borders, in support of financial intelligence units and law-enforcement investigations

Export-control and trade enforcement for dual-use goods, including third-country diversion and shadow-fleet ownership networks

Mapping sanctions evasion networks behind layered corporate structures

Beneficial ownership verification and registry integrity

Defense and national security supply chain risk from foreign ownership, control, or influence to critical-mineral dependencies

Investment security, as the new EU foreign direct investment (FDI) Screening Regulation drives upgrades to every national screening regime in the region

Learn more

DataExpert and Sayari will host a joint webinar on September 1 from 10 - 11 a.m. CET: "Following the Paper Trails: Tracing Chinese Money Laundering Organizations from the Golden Triangle to Europe using Sayari." Attendees will see how investigators use corporate ownership data and trade records to trace illicit money across borders and expose the networks behind it.

About DataExpert

DataExpert is a trusted partner for investigations and intelligence, specializing in OSINT, digital forensics, data analytics, and cybersecurity. It helps government, law enforcement, and enterprise organizations turn complex data into intelligence they can act on, with a full range of services that includes onboarding, implementation, training, and support. dataexpert.nl

About Sayari

Sayari is the judgment infrastructure for trustworthy, sovereign AI in economic security and commercial risk. Its Commercial World Model resolves more than 12 billion primary-source records from more than 250 jurisdictions, delivering AI that reasons like an expert analyst, shows its work and traces every finding to a primary source that customers can see and control. Trusted by regulators and the regulated alike, Sayari is used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.K. HM Revenue & Customs, Fortune 500 enterprises, and thousands of professionals across more than 35 countries to secure supply chains, surface sanctions evasion and forced labor risks, and dismantle illicit networks. sayari.com

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