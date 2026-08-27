DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market worth $13.01 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market is anticipated to reach USD 6.90 billion in 2026 and USD 13.01 billion by 2031, recording a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 500 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 6.03 billion

USD 6.03 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 6.90 billion

USD 6.90 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 13.01 billion

USD 13.01 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 13.5%

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Trends & Insights:

The market is driven by the rising frequency and sophistication of DDoS attacks, including volumetric, multi-vector, and application-layer attacks that require advanced detection and automated mitigation.

By offering, the solution segment is likely to dominate the market in terms of share in 2026.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to register a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

By vertical, the BFSI segment is likely to record the highest CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest share, approximately 35%, of the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=111952874

The market is driven by the increasing frequency and sophistication of DDoS attacks, as volumetric, multi-vector, and application-layer attacks require organizations to deploy advanced detection and automated mitigation capabilities. Growing dependence on cloud services and internet-facing digital infrastructure is another key driver, as enterprises increasingly rely on cloud applications, APIs, and online platforms that require continuous availability. These trends are encouraging organizations to adopt scalable, automated, and cloud-based DDoS protection solutions capable of protecting distributed infrastructure.

Botnet detection & management systems segment to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031

Based on solution type, the botnet detection & management systems segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market during the forecast period. The segmental growth is supported by the increasing use of compromised IoT devices, routers, servers, and other connected systems to generate distributed DDoS attacks. Botnets enable attackers to coordinate traffic from thousands or millions of compromised devices, making attacks more difficult to identify and mitigate using conventional traffic filtering approaches. The growing availability of DDoS-for-hire services is also increasing the accessibility of botnet-driven attacks to less technically sophisticated threat actors. As a result, organizations are increasingly seeking solutions capable of identifying malicious source behavior, distinguishing bot-generated traffic from legitimate users, tracking compromised devices, and supporting automated mitigation. Vendors are incorporating behavioral analytics, machine learning, threat intelligence, traffic profiling, and automated response capabilities into botnet detection platforms to improve detection accuracy and reduce false positives. The expansion of IoT, connected devices, APIs, and cloud applications is further increasing the potential attack surface for botnet operators. Consequently, enterprises, telecommunications providers, cloud providers, and digital platforms are increasingly prioritizing dedicated botnet detection and management capabilities as part of broader DDoS defense strategies.

Request for Proposal: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=111952874

BFSI segment to hold the largest share of the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in 2026

Based on vertical, the BFSI vertical is likely to account for the largest market share in 2026, owing to the sector's extensive dependence on continuously available digital infrastructure and its high exposure to financially and politically motivated cyberattacks. Banks, payment providers, insurance companies, and financial technology organizations operate Internet-facing banking platforms, payment gateways, APIs, trading systems, mobile applications, and customer portals that require uninterrupted availability. DDoS attacks targeting these services can disrupt transactions, prevent customers from accessing accounts, and generate significant financial and reputational consequences. The rapid adoption of digital banking, mobile payments, open banking, and API-based financial services is further expanding the sector's attack surface. Financial institutions also operate highly interconnected infrastructures, increasing the potential impact of attacks across multiple services and third-party systems. Consequently, BFSI organizations increasingly deploy network traffic analyzers, dedicated mitigation systems, cloud-based scrubbing, and application-layer DDoS protection to maintain service availability. The stringent security and operational resilience requirements also encourage continuous monitoring and rapid incident response. In addition, financial institutions typically have greater cybersecurity budgets and established security operations compared with many other industries, supporting investment in specialized DDoS protection technologies and managed services.

North America to capture the largest share of the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in 2031

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2031, supported by the extensive digital infrastructure, high cloud adoption, large concentration of technology companies, and significant presence of leading DDoS protection vendors. The US accounts for a substantial share of the regional market, with enterprises, cloud service providers, telecommunications operators, financial institutions, and government organizations maintaining large volumes of Internet-facing infrastructure. The region also experiences significant DDoS activity, increasing the need for continuous monitoring and mitigation. NETSCOUT recorded more than 1 million DDoS attacks in the US during both the first and second halves of 2025, highlighting the persistent threat faced by organizations operating in the country. The presence of established vendors such as Akamai, Cloudflare, NETSCOUT, Radware, F5, and Fortinet strengthens the regional ecosystem and supports the availability of advanced DDoS protection technologies. Increasing adoption of cloud computing, APIs, digital platforms, and connected infrastructure is expanding the attack surface across enterprises. Regulatory requirements, business continuity priorities, and the high financial impact of service disruptions are also encouraging organizations to invest in resilient cybersecurity infrastructure. These factors are expected to enable the region to maintain its leading position in the global market.

Request Pricing: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=111952874

Top Companies in DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market:

The Top Companies in DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market are NETSCOUT (US), Akamai (US), Radware (Israel), Huawei (China), Fortinet (US), Thales (Imperva) (France), F5 (US), Cloudflare (US), BT (UK), and A10 Networks (US).

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market is attracting investment as vendors expand cloud-based DDoS protection, edge security, AI infrastructure, and application/API protection capabilities. Gcore raised USD 60 million in Series A funding in July 2024, led by Wargaming with participation from Constructor Capital and Han River Partners, to accelerate its AI, cloud, and global infrastructure expansion. Gcore also acquired StackPath's WAAP solution in March 2024, adding Layer 7 DDoS, bot, and API protection. Link11 acquired Reblaze Technologies in January 2024, strengthening its DDoS, web application, and API security portfolio through Reblaze's cloud-native WAAP capabilities.

Revenue Shift Context

The DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market is increasingly shifting toward integrated, multi-layer protection capabilities, with spending expanding beyond conventional network-level mitigation toward application, API, DNS, and cloud infrastructure protection. Investment is moving toward AI-driven traffic analysis, automated mitigation, botnet detection, and cloud-based scrubbing, while organizations increasingly prioritize scalable protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The expansion of web applications, APIs, and Internet-facing infrastructure is strengthening demand for application-aware DDoS protection, while the growing scale of attacks is creating opportunities for high-capacity mitigation, managed DDoS services, and automated response capabilities.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market are increasingly focused on strengthening IT, OT, asset visibility, and cyber-physical security capabilities. Recent transactions involving ServiceNow, Armis, Dragos, Phosphorus, Accenture, runZero, and NetRise highlight growing consolidation as major technology and security providers expand their capabilities to address increasingly connected and complex critical infrastructure environments.

DDOS PROTECTION AND MITIGATION MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2026 Acquisition NETSCOUT (US) DigiCert (US) NETSCOUT acquired DigiCert's DDoS protection business assets for USD 55 million. The acquired business generated approximately USD 20 million in annualized revenue and strengthens NETSCOUT's DDoS protection portfolio and Arbor Cloud capacity. March 2024 Acquisition Gcore (Luxembourg) StackPath (US) Gcore acquired StackPath's WAAP solution, adding WAF, API security, bot protection, and Layer-7 DDoS mitigation to its edge security portfolio. The solution was subsequently integrated into Gcore's global edge platform. January 2024 Acquisition Link11 (Germany) Reblaze Technologies (Israel) Link11 acquired Reblaze, strengthening its portfolio across DDoS protection, web application and API protection, bot management, and web security. Reblaze's cloud-native WAAP platform added ML-based behavioral protection and application-layer DDoS capabilities. January 2024 Acquisition Thales (France) Imperva (US) Thales completed its acquisition of Imperva, adding a broad application-security portfolio including DDoS Protection, WAF, API Security, and Advanced Bot Protection. This significantly strengthened Thales' position in application and data security.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players, Akamai, NETSCOUT, Radware, Cloudflare, and Fortinet, collectively account for approximately 30-35% of the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, reflecting a competitive landscape with several established technology and cybersecurity providers. The market is led by Akamai, NETSCOUT, Radware, Cloudflare, and Fortinet, supported by their capabilities across cloud-based DDoS protection, network traffic analysis, automated mitigation, application and API security, and network infrastructure protection. Other major vendors, including F5, A10 Networks, Huawei, Thales (Imperva), Fastly, and Corero, strengthen the competitive environment through specialized DDoS mitigation, traffic analysis, application security, and cloud-based protection offerings. The remaining market is fragmented among specialized DDoS providers, managed security service providers, telecommunications companies, and regional vendors addressing requirements across network and IP infrastructure, web applications and APIs, DNS infrastructure, and hybrid and cloud environments.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Market Reports:

AI Security Operations Center (SOC) Market by Software Platform (AI-native SOC, AI SOC Agents, Security Data Platforms), Services (AI-augmented MDR, AI SOC-as-a-Service, Incident Response & Forensics), Application, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2031

Cybersecurity Market by Solution Type (IAM, Firewall & VPN, Log Management & SIEM, Antivirus/Antimalware), Service (Professional (Risk & Threat Assessment, Training & Education), Managed), Security Type (Cloud, Application) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ddos-protection-mitigation.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ddos-protection-and-mitigation-market-worth-13-01-billion-by-2031--report-by-marketsandmarkets-302861580.html