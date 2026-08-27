AGIBOT Founder and CEO Deng Taihua Named to the TIME100 AI 2026 List

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME today unveiled its 2026 TIME100 AI list, recognizing 100 of the most influential people in artificial intelligence worldwide. Deng Taihua, Founder and CEO of AGIBOT, was named to this year's list, joining a global group of leaders, innovators, shapers, and thinkers influencing the development and application of AI. The TIME100 AI is TIME's annual recognition of individuals shaping the direction of artificial intelligence.

The recognition comes as embodied AI and intelligent robotics increasingly move from research and demonstrations into real-world deployment. Founded in 2023, AGIBOT focuses on general-purpose AI robotics and embodied intelligence, developing technologies that connect AI with physical systems capable of perceiving, interacting with, and operating in real-world environments.



AGIBOT has rapidly expanded its production and commercial deployment. According to Counterpoint Research, AGIBOT ranked No. 1 globally in humanoid robot shipments in the first half of 2026, with a market share of more than 43%.



"Our goal is to use robots to solve real-world problems and advance practical technology deployment in a grounded and pragmatic way," said Deng Taihua, Founder and CEO of AGIBOT.

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At the core of AGIBOT's technology is its "Three Intelligences in One" architecture, which integrates locomotion intelligence, interaction intelligence, and manipulation intelligence into a unified embodied system. The company's portfolio spans humanoid and quadruped robots, dexterous robotic systems, and commercial cleaning solutions for industrial, commercial, and service applications.Looking ahead, AGIBOT plans to further scale the deployment of its robotic systems while advancing its general-purpose intelligent robotics platform, bringing embodied intelligence into a broader range of real-world environments.For more information, please visit AGIBOT.com and follow AGIBOT on:X:LinkedIn:YouTube:Instagram:TikTok:Facebook:

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is a pioneer in the global general-purpose AI robotics industry, with its core technology focused on embodied AI. AGIBOT's "Three Intelligences in One" architecture integrates Locomotion Intelligence, Interaction Intelligence, and Manipulation Intelligence into a unified embodied system. Its portfolio spans humanoid robots, quadrupeds, dexterous systems, and commercial cleaning solutions. In June 2026, AGIBOT announced that its 15,000th robot had rolled off the production line.

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