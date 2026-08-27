

EQS Newswire / 27/08/2026 / 22:06 UTC+8

?For Immediate release? Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited (Stock Code: 1710.HK) Announces 2026 Interim Results

* * * Recorded Revenue at approximately HK$337.5 million and

Proposed Interim Dividend of HK0.8 cent per share Unveils "Stations as Media, Media Empowers Energy" Core Strategy to Transform Traditional Charging Stations into High-value Smart Interactive Hubs (Hong Kong - 27 August 2026) Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited ("Trio Industrial" or the Company, together with its subsidiaries (the "Group"); stock code: 1710), a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong, today announced the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Period"). During the Period, the Group continued to pursue its dual-drive development strategy, anchored by the solid foundation and operational stability of its electronics manufacturing services ("EMS") business, while accelerating the development of its new energy business as an emerging growth engine. The Group's principal markets in Europe and North America continued to be affected by a challenging operating environment, including persistent high interest rates, geopolitical tensions and uncertainties surrounding US tariff policies. Many customers maintained a cautious procurement approach, focusing on inventory management and adjusting their purchasing strategies. Against this backdrop, the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$337.5 million for the Period. Gross profit was approximately HK$64.7 million, while gross profit margin increased by 0.4 percentage points year on year to 19.2%. This reflected the Group's continued focus on higher-value projects, product mix optimisation and disciplined cost management. The Group recorded a loss attributable to owners of the Company of approximately HK$20.5 million for the Period, mainly attributable to the decrease in revenue during the Period. EMS Business: Building Resilience and Creating Higher Value In response to evolving market conditions, the Group continued to strengthen the resilience and long-term competitiveness of its EMS operations. Through its joint design manufacturing ("JDM") model, the Group is focusing on higher-value projects and deeper customer engagement. By participating earlier in customers' product design and development processes, the Group seeks to strengthen customer relationships, enhance product value and improve its margin potential. The Group also continued to optimise its global manufacturing footprint to enhance supply chain flexibility and better serve customers in different regions. Its production facilities in Thailand and the United Kingdom serve as strategic export bases for the US, European and Southeast Asian markets, providing greater flexibility in responding to geopolitical developments and tariff barriers. Together with the Group's principal manufacturing base in the PRC and its presence in Germany and the US, this global network enhances production flexibility, strengthens supply chain security and improves the Group's ability to respond to changing global trade dynamics. New Energy Business: Expanding the Value of Charging Sites Alongside the optimisation of its EMS operations, the Group continued to advance its new energy business. Against the backdrop of the global green transition, artificial intelligence and the digital economy, the Group has unveiled its core strategy: "Stations as Media, Media Empowers Energy". Under this strategy, the Group is transforming traditional charging stations from standalone energy facilities into high-value smart interactive hubs that integrate energy services, digital media, smart mobility and lifestyle-related services. The Group's strategic business scope includes: Smart electric vehicle charging solutions

Integrated photovoltaic and energy storage systems

High-precision intelligent power management systems

Smart charging network infrastructure, plus the deployment and operation of smart advertising screens across Central Asia and Southeast Asia Through this integrated approach, the Group aims to build a new business platform combining energy, transportation and media across Central Asia and Southeast Asia. The strategy is intended to create multiple value and revenue opportunities around each site, while improving the commercial attractiveness and scalability of the Group's new energy network. In Kazakhstan, the Group has introduced an integrated outdoor digital advertising operation built on its charging station business, creating a distinctive "New Energy + New Media" model. Earlier this year, the Group launched the Solar Power Generation and Energy Storage Project in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. The project integrates solar power generation, energy storage, Deltrix electric vehicle charging infrastructure and multimedia advertising, forming a comprehensive new energy ecosystem designed to support a greener and smarter future in Central Asia. In addition to providing electric vehicle charging services, the sites form part of a broader ecosystem that combines energy services, digital media and automated car-wash facilities. The integrated advertising platform also supports Chinese enterprises seeking to expand into Central Asia, while strengthening the Group's position in the regional outdoor media market. The Group has also partnered with Helios LLP ("Helios"), one of Kazakhstan's largest refined oil enterprises and gas station operators. Helios operates approximately 255 on-site convenience stores across around 61 locations. The two parties have commenced advertising operations at Helios's gas station venues and are jointly exploring additional offline advertising opportunities. Outlook The Group remains cautiously optimistic about the global economic outlook. Its healthy EMS order backlog indicates resilient underlying demand, supported by increased health awareness, ongoing digital transformation and the global transition towards new energy. The Group will continue to: Strengthen the execution of its sales and marketing activities and expand into higher-value projects and strategic customers;

Invest in advanced technologies to improve production efficiency, product quality and service capabilities;

Enhance the flexibility and resilience of its global manufacturing network;

Focus on the Central Asian and Southeast Asian new energy markets under the core strategy "Stations as Media, Media Empowers Energy", and expand businesses in photovoltaics, energy storage, charging, smart transportation, and digital media; and

Promote the convergence of the "energy network, digital network, and transportation network" to establish a sustainable business ecosystem. Mr. Cecil Wong, the Chairman of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited said, "Although the global economic environment remains challenging, we remain confident that the long-term trends of industrial electrification, sustainable energy and intelligent development remain intact. With more than four decades of industry experience, Trio Industrial has established a strong position as a trusted electronics manufacturing services partner. At the same time, we are steadily expanding our presence in the new energy sector, which represents a long-term growth opportunity aligned with global decarbonisation efforts, energy transition initiatives and the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. Our "Stations as Media, Media Empowers Energy" core strategy is designed to redefine the value of traditional energy sites. We aim to transform each charging station into an intelligent node that connects energy services, transportation, consumers and brands. We are advancing the development of the 'Greater Asia New Energy Business Circle', integrating solar-integrated EV charging infrastructure, energy storage systems, Deltrix electric motorcycles, digital advertising platforms and intelligent service solutions across multiple regions. In addition to Kazakhstan, we plan to introduce smart charging network infrastructure, smart advertising screens and Deltrix electric motorcycles with related charging facilities in Uzbekistan, Thailand, Malaysia and other Southeast Asian markets. We will remain focused on identifying and capturing emerging opportunities in the new energy sector. By sharpening our go-to-market strategies and investing in priority growth areas, we aim to strengthen Trio Industrial's market position, integrate the energy network, digital network and transportation network, unlock greater synergies and create long-term value for our shareholders." - End - About Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited (Stock Code: 1710.HK) Trio Group is a leading Hong Kong professional manufacturer of industrial electronic components and finished products. With over 40 years of industry expertise, the Group specialises in the R&D, production and global sales of high-quality power supply products, covering core sectors including energy conservation and medical electronics. As the first enterprise in Hong Kong's electronics industry to attain the Industry 4.0 Maturity Level 1i certification, the Group centres its operations on smart manufacturing and technological innovation. It delivers efficient, reliable customised solutions to clients worldwide, maintains a strong presence across mainstream European and American markets, and has forged long-term strategic partnerships with numerous internationally renowned brands. Aligning with the global shift towards carbon neutrality and the prevailing ESG development trends, Trio Group has established its core strategy - "Stations as Media, Media Empowers Energy". Breaking down industrial barriers to enable cross-ecosystem collaboration, the Group leverages its proprietary brands Deltrix and Media to build a comprehensive footprint across the green energy sector. The Group is vigorously expanding into emerging markets in Central Asia and Southeast Asia. While rolling out photovoltaic energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging stations, it simultaneously deploys smart digital advertising screens. This integrated model creates symbiosis between charging stations and advertising network nodes: advertising revenue offsets the operation and maintenance costs of energy equipment, pioneering an innovative business model that merges offline traffic circulation with green energy services. Its core service portfolio includes: Smart EV charging solutions

Integrated photovoltaic and energy storage systems

High-precision intelligent power management systems

Smart charging network infrastructure, plus the deployment and operation of smart advertising screens across Central Asia and Southeast Asia Looking ahead, the Group will continue to advance its core strategy, deepen green technology innovation, integrate industrial resources and refine its business model. It will actively engage in the global energy transition, uphold its vision of sustainable development, and build a globally interconnected green energy industrial ecosystem. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited. For further information, please contact: DLK Advisory ???? Email: pr@dlkadvisory.com Tel: +852 2857 7101



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27/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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