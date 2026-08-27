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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 16:10 Uhr
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Datasite: Fire Safety Sector Draws Investor Interest as M&A Activity Nearly Quadruples Since 2017, Grata Finds

More than 118,000 private fire safety companies identified as potential consolidation targets amid rising demand drivers

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fire safety has become one of private markets' most active and fragmented consolidation opportunities, with more than 118,000 privately owned companies identified as potential acquisition targets and sector M&A activity nearly quadrupling since 2017.

Those are among the key findings from The PE Playbook: Fire Safety, new research by Grata, the private markets M&A intelligence platform from Datasite.

The market shift is unfolding as wildfires intensify and strain firefighting resources globally, increasing the urgency around prevention, inspection, mitigation, and compliance work. As extreme fire-risk days become more widespread across countries, agencies have less capacity to share resources across borders, making fire safety infrastructure and services a more predictable pressure point for communities, insurers, and investors.

The analysis examined private companies across core fire safety services, including alarm installation, inspection and testing, fire suppression, emergency lighting, and sprinkler maintenance. Strategic and financial buyers are increasingly attracted to these services as regulation, wildfire risk, data center growth, and aging ownership create recurring demand and a clearer consolidation thesis. Data center growth is also expanding demand for specialized fire detection, suppression, and compliance services in mission-critical facilities.

"The data points to a compelling consolidation opportunity in fire safety," said Andrew Bocskocsky, Executive Vice President, Private Markets Intelligence, Datasite. "A large, fragmented base of specialized providers, recurring demand, and rising investor activity all point to strong momentum in the sector."

Key findings

The report highlights several forces behind the sector's growing appeal to investors:

  • Privately owned companies account for 73% of the fire safety industry, with more than 118,000 identified as potential consolidation targets.
  • Fire alarm installation is the largest segment by company count, representing 36.5% of the industry, while sprinkler maintenance is the smallest segment but posts the strongest revenue and growth.
  • The U.S. dominates the global market with roughly 70,000 companies, followed by Germany with 35,900 and the UK with 29,700.
  • Regulatory activity is creating recurring, non-discretionary demand for inspection and compliance work, from Florida's Milestone Inspection law, New York City's Local Law 26, and California's Wildland-Urban Interface Code to stronger post-Grenfell enforcement in the UK, European CEN and EN standards, and ISO and NFPA frameworks referenced across global markets.

About Grata
Grata is an AI-native private market intelligence and dealmaking company. Grata provides full market visibility with the most comprehensive, accurate, and searchable data on private companies. For more information, visit www.grata.com.

About Datasite
Datasite provides the infrastructure that enables information flow for private market transactions, with purpose-built tools utilized to optimize outcomes. Datasite's innovative product portfolio, which spans sell-side virtual data rooms, buy-side intelligence (Grata), agentic AI applications (Blueflame AI), board meeting and governance management (Sherpany), and an open data infrastructure layer, drives execution across the full investment lifecycle while generating unique data insights to empower investors, advisors, and deal professionals worldwide. Trusted by top private equity and law firms, investment banks, and consultancies, Datasite is built on 26 years of enterprise-grade security, compliance, and reliability.

Grata
gratapress@datasite.com

SparkPR
grata@sparkpr.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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