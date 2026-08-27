

The 45th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 14th Salon de TIME take place from 1 to 5 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Introducing fair highlights at a press conference are Smilely Lam, HKTDC Associate Executive Director (fifth from the left), SK Chong (fourth from the right) and Frankie Lam (fourth from the left), Co-Chairmen, HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Organising Committee 2026, and celebrity Joey Thye (fifth from the right).

HONG KONG, Aug 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 45th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 14th Salon de TIME, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited, and the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited, will be held from 1 to 5 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Salon de TIME will be fully open to the public throughout the event.Under the theme 'Sparkling Moments Through Time', the two fairs are expected to attract more than 630 exhibitors from 16 countries and regions, showcasing a wide range of watches, clocks and related products to meet evolving market trends and consumer demand.The Click2Match AI-powered business matching platform has been available since 25 August and will remain open until 12 September, enabling exhibitors and buyers from around the world to connect and conduct business discussions online during and beyond the physical fairs.Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair marks 45th'MilestoneHKTDC Associate Executive Director'Smilely Lam'said: 'The'Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair'and'Salon de TIME'together form the world's largest one-stop watch and clock marketplace. As the'Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair celebrates its 45th'edition this year, the two fairs are continuing to grow in both international reach and diversity, leveraging Hong Kong's strengths as an international trading hub and Asia's premier sourcing centre for watches and clocks.This year's fairs welcome, for the first time, a pavilion from Hengyang, Hunan Province, alongside group pavilions from France, Switzerland, Guangzhou and Taiwan. New exhibitors from Norway, Singapore and the US are joining this year's fair, further strengthening the international profile of the fairs.Salon de TIME is expected to feature more than 150 global brands, reaching a new post-pandemic high. Participation from Hong Kong brands and Guochao-inspired brands has increased by more than 20%, while more brands from Italy, the United Kingdom and the US are joining, alongside the debut of Singaporean brands. This fully demonstrates Hong Kong's unique role as an important bridge connecting the Chinese Mainland with international markets, as well as the global watch industry's confidence in the Hong Kong market.'According to the latest trade statistics, Hong Kong is the world's largest importer and second largest exporter of wristwatches. In the first seven months of this year, the total export value of watches reached approximately HK$30.5 billion, representing a 7.8% year-on-year increase. Several other Hong Kong export markets recorded double-digit growth, including Germany (+21%), Switzerland (+25%) and the United Arab Emirates (+91%). In addition, the watch industry's export confidence index rose from 50.4 to 51.9 in the second quarter, reflecting the industry's cautiously optimistic outlook for exports.Microbrand participation doubles, bringing greater diversity to the fairLocated in Hall 3FG,'Salon de TIME'features six themed zones:'World Brand Piazza,'Chic & Trendy,'Craft Treasure,'Renaissance Moment,'Wearable Tech, and'Microbrands. The'Microbrands zone has attracted 29 brands from eight countries and regions, with both the number of participating brands and the number of represented countries and regions doubling compared with last year.World Brand Piazza showcases prestigious international watch brandsFor the 16th'consecutive year, the'World Brand Piazza'zone is organised in partnership with'Prince Jewellery & Watch, featuring limited-edition and rare timepieces from some of the world's most prestigious watch brands. This year, Prince Jewellery & Watch will showcase exceptional creations from six internationally renowned brands:'Baume & Mercier, Corum, DeWitt, Franck Muller, Montblanc'and'Sarcar.World Brand Piazza'will feature a selection of limited-edition and highly collectible timepieces. Among the highlights,'Franck Muller'will present a ladies' watch created in collaboration with French street artist'Jisbar, marking the second partnership between the two parties. The brand will also host a product introduction seminar on 2 September titled 'Franck Muller 2026 WPHH Novelties 'Vanguard Lady Crazy Hours Jisbar'.Meanwhile,'Sarcar has specially created a unique platinum version of its Medusa timepiece exclusively for the World Brand Piazza. The one-of-a-kind watch is set with 228 diamonds, complemented by red garnets and green agates, showcasing exceptional high jewellery craftsmanship. Two marquise-cut diamonds are used to represent Medusa's eyes. At the same time, the signature snake-hair motif extends seamlessly from the dial to the case and lugs, all meticulously sculpted from solid gold, offering the charm of ancient Roman stone sculptures of beautiful women.The'Renaissance Moment zone will also welcome the debut appearance of WOLF, the luxury watch storage box and winder brand from the United Kingdom. Built around the concept of preserving heritage, WOLF provides professional care solutions for high-end mechanical timepieces. On the opening day of the fair (1 September), the brand will unveil its latest innovation, The Rocket, the world's most compact travel watch winder, highlighting WOLF's commitment to innovative design and exceptional craftsmanship.Guochao timepieces showcase the strength of Chinese watchmakingDesigns incorporating traditional Chinese cultural elements have gained strong market appeal in recent years. This year,'Salon de TIME will bring together five leading independent watchmakers from the Chinese Mainland, all of whom will attend the fair in person.The Acad'mie Horlog're des Cr'ateurs Ind'pendants (AHCI) which is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious independent watchmaking institutions, maintains exceptionally stringent membership requirements. Currently, only four AHCI members are from the Chinese Mainland, and this year's exhibition will feature three of them including'Xushu Ma, who was the first watchmaker from the Chinese Mainland admitted to the association, as well as'Zehua Tan'and'Lin Yong Hua. The opportunity to see such a distinguished line-up in one place is particularly rare.In addition, several Guochao-inspired brands and Chinese watchmakers will showcase their outstanding creations. Highlights include:- Chinese watchmaker'Qian Guobiao'will present the limited-edition AB-05S 'Skylight Sun', restricted to just 18 pieces worldwide. The self-developed AB-05 manual-winding movement powers the timepiece. At the same time, its semi-skeletonized dial reveals the balance wheel and gear train, highlighting the watch's intricate mechanics and technical expertise.- Shanghai Watch will present the ORIGINATE Collection A623 Revival Watch, a modern recreation of China's first calendar watch, modelling after the original A623 timepiece worn for many years by Zhou Enlai, the first Premier of the People's Republic of China. The brand will also unveil the Hong Kong Exclusive Edition featuring two interchangeable straps in grey and green, with colours inspired by the Zhongshan suits frequently worn by Premier Zhou, evoking a spirit and memory that transcend generations.Award-winning timepieces showcase innovation and craftsmanshipThis year's fair brings together award-winning timepieces, highlighting the watch industry's pursuit of technical excellence and design innovation. Highlights include:- AGELOCER's 29.51-Day MoonPhase Original Astronomer reimagines the traditional moon phase display by featuring an industry-first 28.5mm oversized moon phase aperture. Blending astronomical imagery with mechanical aesthetics, the timepiece has earned nine international design awards, including the German Design Award 2022, MUSE Design Awards Gold 2023, and European Design Award 2023.- Making its debut at the exhibition, Singaporean brand'Vario will present the Vario VERSA Reversible Dual Time Watch. With an innovative reversible case design, the watch features two independent dials, each showing a different time zone. Users can easily switch between the two displays, making it a practical companion for international travellers. The unique design earned the watch the 2025 iF Design Award.Collaborations, innovation and limited-edition collectibles cater to diverse market tastesThe fairs will also feature collaborative, limited-edition, and debut timepieces, showcasing different styles and innovations to meet evolving consumer preferences, including:- LINK2CARE'has partnered with Swiss watch brand'MARVIN'to launch a luxury smartwatch that integrates LINK2CARE's patented leather strap with concealed medical-grade vital sensor. The watch provides comprehensive health monitoring capabilities, including real-time tracking of mental resilience and stress levels, with data displayed directly on the watch dial.- This year's two major overseas pavilions, the Swiss Independent Watchmakers Pavilion (SIWP)'and'France's Franc'clat, together with other European exhibitors, will bring together around 80 brands from across Europe. Among the highlights, Swiss watchmaker'Pilo & Co Gen've will showcase the Corleone Mini Collection, created to celebrate the brand's 25th'anniversary. Reimagining the iconic Corleone design as a refined ladies' timepiece, the collection blends elegance with contemporary sophistication, with each colour variant limited to just 10 pieces worldwide.Several product zones showcase industry strength; Time Tunnel celebrates 45th'editionThe'Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, to be held in Hall 1, features seven dedicated product zones. Among them,'Pageant of Eternity'will showcase premium finished watches from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODM). One example is Hong Kong exhibitor'Time Grand Ltd, which has more than 20 years of experience in product development, engineering design, and manufacturing services for global watch brands. Through its network of partnerships with Swiss watchmaking companies, the firm offers one-stop watchmaking solutions, demonstrating the strength of Hong Kong's watch industry in connecting international watchmaking markets. Other zones include'Complete Watches, Clocks, Machinery & Equipment, Packaging & Display, Parts, Components'& Accessories.To celebrate the 45th'edition of the'Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, organisers will present a special'Time Tunnel' exhibition, taking visitors on a journey through three key stages in the fair's evolution since its debut in 1982. The exhibition will revisit the period from the 1980s to the 1990s, when the fair established itself as a major global sourcing platform for the watch and clock industry. It then traces the transformation of Hong Kong's watch industry between 2000 and 2020, as the sector evolved from OEM manufacturing toward brand development, with the fair becoming an important platform for industry promotion, networking, and exchange.The final section covers the period from 2020 to the present, when the fair expanded beyond manufacturing, sourcing, and brand promotion. Through cross-sector collaboration and the integration of resources from different industries, it has evolved into a multifaceted platform that brings together craftsmanship, design, technology, lifestyle, culture and consumer engagement, reflecting the continuous transformation of both the watch industry and the fair itself.Experts to share insights on emerging global watch industry trendsMore than 40 events will take place throughout the fair, including forums, seminars, watch parades, and networking activities, giving industry professionals valuable insights into the latest market developments and business opportunities.On the opening day (1 September), the'Hong Kong International Watch Forum will bring together leaders of watch industry associations from Chinese Mainland, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan and Korea to share the latest trade statistics and industry trends in their respective markets. Speakers will also explore new opportunities arising from the convergence of traditional watchmaking craftsmanship and technological innovation.On the second day (2 September), the'Asian Watch Conference'will be held under the theme 'Hong Kong as the hub of International Watch Trades'. Senior analysts from international research firm'Euromonitor International (Hong Kong)'will present the latest developments in the global watch market. Representatives from online watch resale platform'Chrono24'will discuss how businesses can connect with global demand through digital channels. At the same time, speakers from'Lazada HK'will share insights on how to leverage e-commerce platforms to accelerate market expansion and reach new customer segments.The'43rd'Hong Kong Watch & Clock Design Competition, jointly organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited, and the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited, aims to promote watch design exchanges and nurture local talent.This year, the themes for the Open Group and Student Group are 'Transcending Time' and 'Contours of the Breeze' respectively. The competition will continue to feature'The Made-to-sell Award, recognising student entries with outstanding commercial potential. The award presentation ceremony will be held on'5 September'at the fair's event stage, with celebrity'Joey Thye attending as a guest.Public activities and lucky draws offer an exciting visitor experienceSalon de TIME'will host a variety of special activities and luxury watch showcases open to the public. Among the highlights, renowned watch art specialist and collector'Labeg will lead a workshop on 4 September, demonstrating how to craft wristwatches from corrugated cardboard.This year, the exhibition also introduces the 'Time Arena' activity zone, combining sports and luxury watch elements to offer visitors a fresh and interactive experience. A key feature will be the 'Watch2Care Smart x Lifestyle Experience Days', taking place from 4 to 5 September, featuring a range of interactive activities. Visitors will also have the opportunity to try pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports in recent years.Other highlights include yoga and body mobility sessions, watch parades, and product launch events.'Memorigin'will unveil the Verdant Resonance Tourbillon watch, and invite several celebrity guests to attend its activities, including celebrity'Vic Teo, Hong Kong basketball star'Wong Lut Yiu, and renowned face-changing performer'Hathor Wai.A'Lucky Draw will be held daily throughout the fair, offering visitors the chance to win premium watches sponsored by brands including Memorigin, SAGA, ELMER INGO, Allied Asia Enterprise (PVT) Limited, Alexus Christy, Claudia Koch and FOKSY.In addition,'CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong's premier fashion event, will take place concurrently at the HKCEC from 2 to 5 September, bringing together fashion brands and designer collections from around the world. The co-location of the events will create strong synergies, allowing visitors to explore the latest collections from more than 400 watch and fashion brands under one roof.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4xqIloMThe 45th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 14th'Salon de TIME take place from 1 to 5 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Introducing fair highlights at a press conference are Smilely Lam, HKTDC Associate Executive Director (fifth from the left), SK Chong (fourth from the right) and Frankie Lam (fourth from the left), Co-Chairmen, HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Organising Committee 2026, and celebrity Joey Thye (fifth from the right).Celebrity Joey Thye to host exclusive watch unboxing session, showcasing eight timepieces.The World Brand Piazza, organised in partnership with Prince Jewellery & Watch for the 16th'consecutive year, has long been one of the exhibition's signature attractions and remains a favourite among watch collectors. This year, Prince Jewellery & Watch is presenting luxury creations from six internationally renowned watch brands, including the Vanguard Lady Crazy Hours Jisbar (left), a collaboration between Franck Muller and French street artist Jisbar, as well as a unique platinum version of the Medusa timepiece (right) created exclusively for the exhibition by Sarcar.Chinese watchmaker'Qian Guobiao'will present the limited-edition AB-05S 'Skylight Sun', restricted to just 18 pieces worldwide. The self-developed AB-05 manual-winding movement powers the timepiece. At the same time, its semi-skeletonized dial reveals the balance wheel and gear train, highlighting the watch's intricate mechanics and technical expertise.AGELOCER's 29.51-Day MoonPhase Original Astronomer'reimagines the traditional moon phase display by featuring an industry-first 28.5mm oversized moon phase aperture. Blending astronomical imagery with mechanical aesthetics, the timepiece has earned nine international design awards, including the German Design Award 2022, MUSE Design Awards Gold 2023, and European Design Award 2023.Vario VERSA Reversible Dual Time Watch's innovative reversible case design, the watch features two independent dials, each showing a different time zone. Users can easily switch between the two displays, making it a practical companion for international travellers. The unique design earned the watch the 2025 iF Design Award.LINK2CARE'has partnered with Swiss watch brand'MARVIN'to launch a luxury smartwatch that integrates LINK2CARE's patented leather strap with concealed medical-grade biometric sensors. The watch provides comprehensive health monitoring capabilities, including real-time tracking of resilience and stress levels, with data displayed directly on the watch dial.Memorigin will unveil the 'Verdant Resonance Tourbillon watch', inspired by the refined lifestyle of ancient Chinese scholars, particularly the tradition of playing the zither while enjoying incense. It combines Chinese cultural aesthetics with contemporary haute horlogerie craftsmanship.The 43rd Hong Kong Watch & Clock Design Competition features two categories, the Open Group and the Student Group, with design themes of 'Transcending Time' and 'Contours of the Breeze' respectively. Award-winning and shortlisted entries will be exhibited throughout the fair, showcasing the creativity and design talent of Hong Kong's emerging and established watch designers. Photo shows representatives of the watch and clock industry together with the competition judges.Websites:Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair:'https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkwatchfair/enSalon de TIME:'https://www.hktdc.com/event/te/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe'Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)'celebrates its 60th'anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50'offices'globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises'international exhibitions,'conferences'and'business missions'to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via'research reports'and'digital news channels. For more information, please visit:'www.hktdc.com/aboutus.'Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.