Woolpert Names Jen Sorenson Executive VP of Infrastructure to Drive Strategic Growth

Recognized for building high-performing organizations, Sorenson brings over two decades of market expansion and client support experience to Woolpert.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has appointed Jen Sorenson as Executive Vice President of Infrastructure, reinforcing the firm's commitment to strategic growth and innovation across its transportation, aviation, water, wastewater, stormwater, and energy markets.

Sorenson brings more than 20 years of leadership experience driving business transformation, growth, and large-scale infrastructure programs throughout the architecture, engineering, and construction industry.

Working closely with Woolpert's executive team, Sorenson will lead the firm's multidisciplinary infrastructure sector, focusing on operational excellence, market expansion, cross-sector collaboration, and client success. She will oversee the sector's organic and acquisitive growth strategy, strategic initiatives, operational improvements, investments, and business development efforts, helping position Woolpert to address increasingly complex infrastructure challenges and deliver innovative solutions for clients globally.

Throughout her career, Sorenson has led complex infrastructure initiatives spanning transportation, water, federal, and municipal markets. Beginning her career as a licensed civil engineer, she developed expertise in technical delivery, field operations, and stakeholder engagement before advancing into executive leadership roles overseeing operations, strategy, and business development for national and global engineering firms.

Prior to joining Woolpert, Sorenson held senior leadership roles at AtkinsRéalis, AECOM, and Atlas. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of infrastructure at Atlas, where she was responsible for a major business enterprise spanning the western U.S., leading strategic growth, operational performance, and more than 800 employees.

Woolpert President and CEO Neil Churman said Sorenson's collaborative leadership style makes her exceptionally well positioned to guide the firm's continued growth.

"Jen combines deep industry expertise with a proven ability to build strong teams and drive growth," Churman said. "Her leadership will be instrumental as we expand our infrastructure business, strengthen collaboration globally, and continue delivering exceptional value for our clients."

Sorenson said she was drawn to Woolpert's culture, commitment to innovation, and focus on client success.

"Woolpert is in a tremendous season of growth with an exponential trajectory, and I've been inspired by the people and culture I've experienced so far," said Sorenson. "Woolpert's people-first philosophy resonated with my own leadership approach. I'm passionate about connecting with my team and supporting their development, and I'm excited to help them achieve their fullest potential, both individually and together."

Sorenson holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of North Dakota and a master's degree in environmental and water resources engineering from The University of Texas at Austin. She also recently completed the Harvard Business Analytics Program.

Her leadership and industry impact have earned national recognition, including being named one of America's Top 10 Women of Distinction by The Chief Navigators and one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Texas by Women We Admire.

Sorenson will be based in Woolpert's Austin, Texas, office.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is a global leader in architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) services, with over a century of experience driving innovation and delivering impact. We fuse deep technical expertise with a forward-thinking mindset to solve complex challenges across the public, private, and government sectors. Woolpert is proud to be a certified Great Place to Work, a Top 10 Building Design+Construction firm, a Top 50 Engineering News-Record Design firm, and a Global Top 100 Geospatial company. Woolpert operates from more than 75 offices across five continents-building smarter, more resilient communities around the world. Learn more at woolpert.com.

Media Contact

Lynn Rossi

Media@woolpert.com

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