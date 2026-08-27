Infrared Imaging Market worth $12.79 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global infrared imaging market is projected to reach USD 12.79 billion by 2032 from USD 9.13 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 190 market data Tables and 105 Figures spread through 310 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Infrared Imaging Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Infrared Imaging Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2022-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 9.13 billion

USD 9.13 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 12.79 billion

USD 12.79 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 5.8%

Infrared Imaging Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the reflective segment is expected to record a higher CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

By component, the camera segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of ~6.7% during the forecast period.

By wavelength, the SWIR segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of ~7.8% during the forecast period.

By technology, the uncooled segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the security & surveillance segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2032.

By vertical, the non-industrial segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Teledyne FLIR, Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.; Fluke Corporation; Leonardo DRS; and Axis Communications were identified as star players in the infrared imaging market due to their strong market presence, extensive product portfolios, and advanced capabilities in thermal cameras, infrared sensors, detectors, and imaging systems.

Movitherm and Episensors, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders in the infrared imaging market.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the infrared imaging market with a share of ~47%, in terms of value, in 2026.

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The key factor propelling the growth of the infrared imaging market is the increasing adoption of thermal sensing and advanced imaging technologies for reliable detection, monitoring, and inspection across industries such as defense & aerospace, industrial manufacturing, automotive, security & surveillance, healthcare, and energy & utilities. Industries are increasingly deploying infrared imaging to improve situational awareness, identify equipment abnormalities, support predictive maintenance, detect threats, and perform inspection in low-light or no-light conditions. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies such as AI-enabled image analytics, high-resolution infrared sensors, radiometric imaging, and real-time thermal monitoring is significantly enhancing detection accuracy while reducing equipment downtime and improving operational efficiency. The growing demand for compact, uncooled, and cost-effective infrared cameras, coupled with increasing investments in defense modernization, industrial automation, autonomous systems, smart infrastructure, and energy-efficient operations, continues to strengthen the growth of the global infrared imaging market.

Based on type, the reflective segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the infrared imaging market during the forecast period

Reflective infrared imaging is projected to register the highest CAGR in the infrared imaging market during the forecast period due to its increasing use in scientific research, semiconductor inspection, industrial testing, material inspection, and security applications. Reflective imaging captures infrared radiation reflected from an object or surface, enabling the identification of material characteristics, defects, and features that may not be visible through conventional imaging techniques. This technology is increasingly used in applications requiring precise surface inspection, quality control, and detection of material variations across industrial environments. Its ability to support high-resolution imaging and identify defects in electronic components, semiconductor materials, and other manufactured products makes it valuable for advanced inspection processes. Furthermore, growing adoption of automation, machine vision, and advanced manufacturing technologies is accelerating the deployment of reflective infrared imaging solutions. Continuous advancements in infrared sensors, imaging optics, and image-processing technologies, along with increasing investments in semiconductor manufacturing, industrial quality control, and security systems, are expected to further accelerate the growth of the reflective segment globally.

The non-industrial segment to account for a larger share of the infrared imaging market, by vertical, throughout the forecast period

The non-industrial segment is expected to account for the largest share of the infrared imaging market due to increasing adoption across security & surveillance, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, building inspection, and public safety applications. Infrared imaging enables reliable thermal detection, night vision, medical monitoring, and situational awareness without requiring visible-light conditions. The growing use of thermal cameras in smart security systems, automotive night vision, healthcare diagnostics, fire detection, and building energy assessments is further supporting segment growth. Additionally, advancements in compact uncooled sensors, high-resolution thermal cameras, AI-enabled image analytics, and portable imaging devices are improving accessibility and expanding applications beyond industrial environments. Rising investments in smart homes, connected vehicles, public safety infrastructure, healthcare technologies, and intelligent surveillance systems are expected to strengthen further the dominance of the non-industrial segment in the global infrared imaging market.

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Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR in the infrared imaging market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the infrared imaging industry during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding defense expenditures, and increasing adoption of advanced imaging technologies across major economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The region is witnessing growing demand for infrared imaging in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial inspection, and security & surveillance applications. Increasing investments in manufacturing automation, predictive maintenance, smart infrastructure, and border security are further accelerating the deployment of thermal and infrared imaging solutions. In addition, the region's strong electronics manufacturing ecosystem and expanding semiconductor production are supporting the adoption of high-performance infrared sensors and imaging systems. Rising investments in defense modernization, autonomous systems, smart cities, and AI-enabled surveillance are expected to strengthen regional demand further.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the infrared imaging companies includes many major Tier I and II players, including Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Fluke Corporation (US), Leonardo DRS (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), RTX Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies (US), EXOSENS (France), OPGAL (Israel), and LYNRED (France), among a few key players.

These players have a strong market presence in infrared imaging technologies across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

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