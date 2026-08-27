EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc.
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
The Interim Financial Report 2026 as of June 30, 2026 for Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. is available on:
https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/canada/?r=dai
Luxembourg Stock Exchange - MERCEDES-BENZ FINANCE CANADA INC. | LuxSE
This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. and Mercedes-Benz Group. Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
27.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2389928 27.08.2026 CET/CEST
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