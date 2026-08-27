Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Board Update

DJ Board Update

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Board Update 27-Aug-2026 / 15:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 27 August 2026 Metro Bank Holdings PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Board Update Metro Bank announces that Matthew Stevens will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 1 February 2027. Matthew has over 30 years' experience spanning retail banking, corporate banking, wholesale credit and enterprise risk leadership while at Barclays. Since October 2020, he has served as Chief Risk Officer of Barclays UK and in this role has overseen significant internal transformation. Prior to this, he was Group Credit Risk Director and Head of Enterprise Risk, reporting to the Group CRO and a member of the Risk Executive team. Matthew will step down from his role with Barclays UK before joining Metro Bank. Metro Bank also announces that Catherine Brown, Senior Independent Director and Chair of Risk Oversight Committee, who joined the Board in 2018, has confirmed that she will not seek re-election at the Bank's next Annual General Meeting in 2027 and will therefore step down from the Board at the conclusion of that meeting. Matthew will succeed Catherine as Risk Oversight Committee Chair following her retirement from the Board, subject to regulatory approval. Catherine will continue in her current Board and Committee roles until that time and will support an orderly handover to Matthew prior to her departure. A further announcement will be made regarding the appointment of Catherine's successor as Senior Independent Director. Robert Sharpe, Metro Bank Chair commented: "I am delighted that Matthew Stevens will join the Metro Bank Board. Matthew has extensive risk experience within UK retail and corporate banking, which will support Metro Bank's strategy and growth, and will bring valuable perspectives to the Board. The Board is grateful to Catherine for her long-standing service and commitment to Metro Bank. Over the course of her tenure, Catherine has held a number of key Board roles, most recently Senior Independent Director and Chair of Risk Oversight Committee. Catherine has made an outstanding contribution to the Board and to the Bank, and I would like to thank her for her leadership, insight and dedication. We look forward to continuing to work with Catherine until her retirement from the Board following the 2027 Annual General Meeting." This announcement is made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.6 and 6.4.8. ENDS Enquiries: Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations IR@metrobank.plc.uk FGS Global Mike Turner +44 (0) 7766 360900 metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com About Metro Bank Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk. Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: BOA TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Sequence No.: 441268 EQS News ID: 2389908 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 27, 2026 10:01 ET (14:01 GMT)