Body Composition Analyzers Market worth $1.39 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Body Composition Analyzers Market is projected to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2031 from USD 0.99 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Body Composition Analyzers Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Body Composition Analyzers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.99 billion

USD 0.99 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.39 billion

USD 1.39 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.1%

Body Composition Analyzers Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for a 71.0% share of the body composition analyzers market in 2025.

By modality, the portable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

By usage type, the consumer-grade segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2026 to 2031.

By application, the segmental body measurement accounted for a 57.7% share of the body composition analyzers market in 2025.

By end user, the home users segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

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Innovations in body composition analyzers, including more accurate and user-friendly devices, are attracting more consumers and professionals, which is a significant factor driving their uptake. Market growth is also supported by rising obesity and metabolic disorders, increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare, and growing demand for personalized nutrition and fitness programs. Key opportunities include connected and portable analyzers, AI-enabled interpretation, home-based monitoring, and integration with telehealth and digital health platforms. Vendors can further unlock growth by targeting emerging markets, expanding into corporate wellness and sports performance, and developing affordable, clinically validated solutions tailored to diverse user populations.

Bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

By product, the bioimpedance analyzers segment dominated the body composition analyzers market in 2025 due to the integration of bioimpedance technology into wearable fitness devices and smartwatches, making body composition analysis more accessible. Major players in this segment include Omron Corporation (Japan), Tanita Corporation (Japan), and InBody Inc. (South Korea). The segment is gaining momentum due to the rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders, alongside increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare and routine body composition monitoring. Growing adoption across hospitals, fitness centers, wellness programs, and homecare settings is broadening the addressable market. Meanwhile, advances in multifrequency and segmental bioimpedance analyzers, wireless connectivity, portable designs, and digital health integration are enhancing measurement capabilities, convenience, and longitudinal monitoring.

Fitness clubs & wellness centers segment to exhibit highest CAGR between 2026 and 2031.

By end user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate in the body composition analyzers market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by rising health and fitness consciousness, growing gym memberships, and increasing demand for personalized fitness programs. Body composition analyzers enable trainers to move beyond weight-based assessments by tracking body fat, muscle mass, hydration, and progress over time, strengthening client engagement and retention. The expansion of premium and boutique fitness facilities, alongside growing demand for technology-enabled wellness services, is further supporting adoption. Portable, connected, and rapid BIA systems are enhancing accessibility and enabling data-driven training, nutrition planning, and personalized wellness programs.

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North America to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

By region, North America is likely to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzers market from 2026 to 2032, driven by universities, research institutions, and healthcare facilities utilizing body composition analyzers for research studies, education, and clinical trials. The growth of e-commerce platforms is also expected to drive market penetration. Furthermore, high obesity prevalence, growing health and fitness awareness, and strong emphasis on preventive and personalized healthcare drive the regional market. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and high technology adoption are supporting wider deployment across hospitals, fitness centers, research institutions, and home settings. Rising demand for non-invasive, accurate, and rapid body composition assessment is further accelerating adoption. Technological advances in portable devices, connected platforms, and digital health integration are expanding applications, while increasing focus on chronic disease management, sports performance, and wellness monitoring is strengthening demand.

Key Players

Leading players in the Body Composition Analyzers companies include GE HealthCare (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), InBody Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Tanita Corporation (Japan), seca (Germany), Withings (France), SELVAS Healthcare, Inc. (South Korea), COSMED srl (Italy), and RJL Systems (US).

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Body Composition Analyzers Market- Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The body composition analyzers market is witnessing rising investment activity, driven by strategic acquisitions, platform consolidation, and AI-native innovation across multiple sub-sectors. Deal volume fluctuated over 2019-2025-peaking in 2022 before declining over the following two years, then rebounding in 2025 to a 10% increase over 2024. The funding scenario in the market follows a similar trend of correction and recovery. Annual cybersecurity funding across GE Healthcare, Omron Corporation, and Hologic increased from USD 2,870 million in 2024 to USD 22,050 million in 2025-a sharp year-over-year increase driven largely by Hologic's funding activity that signals the correction period is over.

Revenue Shift Context

The body composition analyzers market showcases a shift in revenue from legacy, hardware-centric standalone analyzer offerings toward newer, higher-growth categories built around connectivity and data. The global market is projected to rise from USD 0.99 billion in 2026 to USD 1.39 billion by 2031, a CAGR of 7.1%, with much of that growth concentrated in AI-enabled analytics, cloud-connected BIA platforms, multi-frequency segmental devices, and remote patient monitoring. Meanwhile, legacy categories are growing more slowly. Standalone, non-connected analyzers accounted for a majority share of the market in 2025, though software-enabled and subscription-based delivery models are capturing a rising share of new spend.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers/acquisitions in the body composition analyzers market for 2025 are on pace to exceed 2024 volume with a rising share of deals valued as buyers prioritize mature, platform-ready assets.

BODY COMPOSITION ANALYZERS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-JULY 2026

Month

& Year Deal

Type Compan

y 1 Compan

y 2 Description March 2026 Acquisiti

on GE HealthCare (US) Intelerad (Canada) GE HealthCare completed its acquisition of

Intelerad, a medical imaging software provider, for a

base purchase price of USD 2.3 billion. The

acquisition expands GE HealthCare's enterprise-

imaging footprint and cloud-first, AI-enabled

imaging capabilities across hospital, ambulatory,

and teleradiology settings. March 2025 Acquisiti

on GE HealthCare (US) Nihon Medi- Physics Co., Ltd. (Japan) GE HealthCare completed the acquisition of

Sumitomo Chemical's remaining 50% stake in Nihon

Medi-Physics, giving GE HealthCare full ownership.

NMP develops and manufactures

radiopharmaceuticals used in SPECT and PET

molecular imaging, with applications across

neurology, cardiology, and oncology. April 2026 Acquisiti

on Hologic, Inc. (US) Blackstone & TPG (US) Blackstone & TPG completed the acquisition of

Hologic, taking the company private. Hologic

stockholders received USD 76 per share in cash plus

a contingent value of up to USD 3 per share, for

total potential consideration of up to USD 79 per

share. The transaction also included minority

investments from ADIA and GIC.

Company Revenue Share Details

In the body composition analyzers market, the total share of the top five players is 44%, representing a competitive market. This indicates that no single vendor has established dominant control, leaving significant room for competition and consolidation activity in the years ahead. The top ten key players, contributing to around 53% of the total market share, are GE HealthCare (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), InBody Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Tanita Corporation (Japan), seca (Germany), Withings (France), SELVAS Healthcare, Inc. (South Korea), COSMED srl (Italy), and RJL Systems (US). The presence of established medtech and consumer-electronics giants reflects the broadening scope of the market and suggests that future consolidation could come from either direction.

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