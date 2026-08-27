Galantas Gold Corporation: Galantas Gold Announces Notification of Significant Shareholding

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V:GAL)(AIM:GAL) ("Galantas" or the "Company") announces that it was notified on August 26, 2026 of the following significant shareholding in the Company:

Alpayana S.A.C. ("Alpayana), has on 21 August 2026 acquired 91,313,890 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), being the class of the Company's AIM securities, at a price of CAD$0.42 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of CAD$38,351,833.80. The acquisition of Common Shares was pursuant to a private share purchase agreement with a third-party seller.

Immediately prior to the transaction, Alpayana did not beneficially own or controlled any Common Shares or other securities of the Company. Following completion of the transaction, Alpayana beneficially owns and controls 91,313,890 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.97% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Alpayana has confirmed that it has no joint actors in respect of the transaction. Accordingly, Alpayana is a substantial shareholder of the Company for the purposes of the AIM Rules.

Mario Stifano, Chief Executive Officer of Galantas, commented: "We welcome Alpayana to our shareholder register as a strategic, long-term shareholder. Alpayana is a private mining group with four decades of disciplined and responsible operation in Peru and Mexico. We view its decision to acquire a substantial position as a strong endorsement of our strategy and of the potential across our project portfolio."

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the development of the Indiana Project and the Andacollo Gold Project in Chile. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation

Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@galantas.com

Website: www.galantas.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)

Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, Elliot Peters

Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)

David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Grant Barker (Sales & Brokering)

Telephone: +44(0)20 3470 0470

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained in this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the retained EU law version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, which forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. This information is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SOURCE: Galantas Gold Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galantas-gold-announces-notification-of-significant-shareholding-1213227