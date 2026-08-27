Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars - Berry Season: A Simple Way To Add More to Your Day

by Allison Stowell

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Coconut Water Berry Popsicles - 3 Guiding Stars

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

Nutrient-rich berries are bountiful in the summer months. High in powerful antioxidants (polyphenols), berries support brain health, disease prevention, and even improved mental health. They're also a great source of fiber (a cup of raspberries, for example, offers 8 grams).

I recommend keeping berries on your weekly shopping list and choosing affordable options that look good to you. You can also visit a pick-your-own farm or a farmer's market, or grow them yourself. When berries are on hand, it's easy to add them to your smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more. And when you do, you're boosting your diet with beneficial nutrition and likely to improve your current and future health.

Breakfast

Add berries to your morning parfait, oatmeal, or pancakes for an effortless, nutritious boost. Or go for a unique Berry Breakfast Bowl. You can also use berries to level up syrups, sweet toppings, or jams (like Chia Seed Jam made with fresh blueberries).

Lunch

Even the simplest summer salads are made brighter and more interesting when berries are added. Enjoy Guiding Stars-earning Blueberry Mint and Cucumber Salad with Feta or Blackberry Lemon Salad. Or use grains to make a unique side dish to serve alongside a simple protein.

Dinner

It's easy to overlook the versatility of berries when planning a savory dinner meal. But when you pair Raspberry, Avocado and Mango Salad with grilled fish, you'll see the creativity berries offer. For another unique dinner option, grill chicken and serve with Strawberry Salsa.

Dessert, Too!

I know, I know...of course the dietitian is going to recommend fruit for dessert. But until you try Guiding Stars-earning Cherry Cobbler or Frozen Yogurt Bark, don't judge. Or keep it simple with fresh berries paired with a small serving of creamy ice cream or homemade whipped cream for an elegant, easy summer dessert.

Beverages

Berries bring color and flavor to beverages. Add a few to an ice cube tray for fun cubes that enhance drinks as they melt. Or simply add berries (along with basil or mint for additional flavor) to a pitcher of water. You can also make your own "refresher"-style beverage with sparkling water, green tea (brewed and chilled), and muddled berries. If mocktails are on the menu, go with Strawberry Mint Spritzer or Blueberry-Basil Tea Spritzer.

Wondering how to safely wash your berries? This resource includes the tips you may be looking for.

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana's Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-berry-season-a-simple-way-to-add-more-to-your-day-1213229