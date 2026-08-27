Platinum Decking Illinois: Platinum Decking Builds a Strong Reputation With Homeowners Across Wisconsin

Customer reviews highlight communication, craftsmanship, and a positive project experience

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Platinum Decking continues to build its reputation among homeowners throughout Southeast Wisconsin, including Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Lake Country, Lake Geneva, and surrounding communities. The company has earned an average 5-star Google rating across more than 70 customer reviews, with homeowners frequently highlighting communication, craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the overall project experience.

Customer feedback often emphasizes the experience from the initial consultation through project completion. One homeowner described a "very good experience" from the initial consultation through the completed project, noting that Platinum Decking provided "weekly status updates" and completed the project earlier than expected.

Other homeowners have praised both the finished work and the professionalism of the team. One Kenosha customer wrote, "They did a wonderful job! We love it! Really nice people to work with, very professional. I recommend them."

Another Waukesha-area reviewer highlighted the care taken by the crew, saying they were impressed by how hard the team worked and how "detail oriented" they were. The homeowner also noted that questions were answered and issues were addressed when needed, reinforcing the importance of communication throughout the project.

Platinum Decking specializes in composite decking, custom outdoor living spaces, and patios, combining professional craftsmanship with products from leading manufacturers including Trex and AZEK/TimberTech. The company helps homeowners create outdoor spaces designed to complement their homes and provide lasting enjoyment.

The company has also built strong recognition around the decking products it installs. Platinum Decking's current information reflects a 5-star Google rating across more than 70 reviews, while Trex is listed at 4.5 stars across more than 10 reviews and TimberTech/AZEK at 5 stars.

Platinum Decking also holds Trex Pro Platinum status.

The combination of positive customer experiences, professional workmanship, and established decking products reflects Platinum Decking's continued focus on creating outdoor spaces

About Platinum Decking

Platinum Decking is a locally owned deck and outdoor living company serving homeowners throughout Wisconsin. The company specializes in composite decking, custom outdoor living spaces, and patios, working with leading products from Trex and AZEK/TimberTech.

For more information, visit platinumdecking.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Platinum Decking Wisconsin

Contact Person Name: Kyle Lindsey

Website: https://platinumdecking.com

Email: platinumdeckingcare@gmail.com

Contact Number: +12627470959

Address: 9939 Wilmot Rd

City: Pleasant Prairie

State: WI

Country: United States

SOURCE: Platinum Decking Illinois

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/platinum-decking-builds-a-strong-reputation-with-homeowners-across-wis-1213230