Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt darf dieser Small-Cap US-Kunden an die Crypto.com-Börse führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2026 16:38 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Platinum Decking Illinois: Platinum Decking Builds a Strong Reputation With Homeowners Across Wisconsin

Customer reviews highlight communication, craftsmanship, and a positive project experience

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Platinum Decking continues to build its reputation among homeowners throughout Southeast Wisconsin, including Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Lake Country, Lake Geneva, and surrounding communities. The company has earned an average 5-star Google rating across more than 70 customer reviews, with homeowners frequently highlighting communication, craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the overall project experience.

Customer feedback often emphasizes the experience from the initial consultation through project completion. One homeowner described a "very good experience" from the initial consultation through the completed project, noting that Platinum Decking provided "weekly status updates" and completed the project earlier than expected.

Other homeowners have praised both the finished work and the professionalism of the team. One Kenosha customer wrote, "They did a wonderful job! We love it! Really nice people to work with, very professional. I recommend them."

Another Waukesha-area reviewer highlighted the care taken by the crew, saying they were impressed by how hard the team worked and how "detail oriented" they were. The homeowner also noted that questions were answered and issues were addressed when needed, reinforcing the importance of communication throughout the project.

Platinum Decking specializes in composite decking, custom outdoor living spaces, and patios, combining professional craftsmanship with products from leading manufacturers including Trex and AZEK/TimberTech. The company helps homeowners create outdoor spaces designed to complement their homes and provide lasting enjoyment.

The company has also built strong recognition around the decking products it installs. Platinum Decking's current information reflects a 5-star Google rating across more than 70 reviews, while Trex is listed at 4.5 stars across more than 10 reviews and TimberTech/AZEK at 5 stars.

Platinum Decking also holds Trex Pro Platinum status.

The combination of positive customer experiences, professional workmanship, and established decking products reflects Platinum Decking's continued focus on creating outdoor spaces

About Platinum Decking

Platinum Decking is a locally owned deck and outdoor living company serving homeowners throughout Wisconsin. The company specializes in composite decking, custom outdoor living spaces, and patios, working with leading products from Trex and AZEK/TimberTech.

For more information, visit platinumdecking.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Platinum Decking Wisconsin
Contact Person Name: Kyle Lindsey
Website: https://platinumdecking.com
Email: platinumdeckingcare@gmail.com
Contact Number: +12627470959
Address: 9939 Wilmot Rd
City: Pleasant Prairie
State: WI
Country: United States

SOURCE: Platinum Decking Illinois



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/platinum-decking-builds-a-strong-reputation-with-homeowners-across-wis-1213230

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.