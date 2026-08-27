Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Mobile Homes Market to Hit USD 16.62 Billion by 2031 with North America Holding 48% Market Share, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the mobile home market size is expected to grow from USD 11.87 billion in 2026 to USD 16.62 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.96%. The market is benefiting from growing demand for affordable housing as buyers seek alternatives to increasingly expensive conventional homes. Manufactured housing offers a practical option, particularly for households focused on lower upfront costs and faster construction. Factory-based production also supports more efficient project timelines, consistent quality, and better control over materials. In addition, rising interest in energy-efficient housing and evolving policies supporting manufactured homes are creating new growth opportunities. However, restrictive zoning rules, financing challenges, and higher construction costs continue to limit market expansion in some areas.

Mobile Home Market Growth Drivers

Efficient Factory Construction Strengthens Market Growth

Factory-built construction is helping mobile home manufacturers streamline production by improving control over labor, materials, and quality inspections. Unlike conventional site-built projects, controlled manufacturing environments can reduce delays caused by weather, site conditions, and inspection schedules. Recent regulatory changes are also creating greater flexibility in how manufactured homes can be designed and installed, supporting options such as multistory structures and ground-level placement. This added flexibility allows manufacturers to develop modern housing solutions that can fit more effectively into urban, suburban, and varied residential settings.

Rising Housing Costs Boost Mobile Home Demand

The growing gap between household budgets and conventional home prices is encouraging more buyers to consider mobile homes as an affordable ownership option. As traditional housing becomes harder to access, manufactured homes offer a lower-cost alternative for households seeking practical living spaces without the higher expenses associated with site-built properties. Strong occupancy levels in manufactured housing communities also point to continued demand, while limited availability can further support interest in new units. These affordability advantages are expected to remain an important factor supporting the Mobile Homes Market.

Energy Efficiency Strengthens Consumer Interest

Energy efficiency is becoming a stronger consideration for mobile home buyers as households look beyond the initial purchase price and focus on long-term living costs. Manufacturers are responding with homes that feature better insulation, efficient heating and cooling systems, improved windows, smart controls, and energy-saving appliances. The growing availability of high-performance manufactured homes is also encouraging buyers to view factory-built housing as a more sustainable and cost-conscious option. As energy standards continue to evolve, manufacturers with established efficient designs may gain a stronger position in the Mobile Homes Market.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Reliable market intelligence depends on consistent research practices, transparent assessment of market activity, and careful validation of available information. Mordor Intelligence applies established industry research methods to provide decision-makers with a structured, comparable view of the mobile homes market and its underlying developments."

Global Mobile Homes Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain a key growth region, supported by government initiatives promoting prefabricated construction, rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for affordable and middle-class housing. China is seeing stronger prefabricated building activity, while Singapore continues to expand modern construction practices. In India, public housing programs and rising developer interest are supporting opportunities across major states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat. These developments are encouraging wider adoption of factory-built housing across the region.

North America remains a leading region in the Mobile Homes Market, supported by an established manufacturing base, extensive dealer networks, community operators, and accessible financing options. Strong occupancy across manufactured housing communities reflects continued demand and limited availability in existing locations. Ongoing community expansions and acquisitions in the United States and Canada are further supporting market activity and creating opportunities for additional manufactured housing development.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Mobile Home Market Report

By Product Type

Single-section Homes

Multi-section Homes

Others (Volumetric Modular Homes, Panelized Mobile Homes, and Container-based Mobile Homes)

By Material

Timber-Based Construction

Steel-Based Construction

Concrete-Based Construction

Composite and Other Materials

By Application

Single-Family Housing

Multi-Family Housing

Commercial, Hospitality, and Institutional Buildings

Others (Disaster Relief and Temporary Housing, Student and Senior Housing, Workforce Housing, and Container-based Mobile Homes)

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines) Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Turkey South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East and Africa



Access This Report in Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/mobile-homes-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Overview - Mobile Homes Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 11.87 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 16.62 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.96% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material, By Application and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Mobile Home Companies:

Clayton Homes, Inc.

Champion Homes, Inc.

Cavco Industries, Inc.

Legacy Housing Corporation

Live Oak Homes

Jessup Housing

Sunshine Homes, Inc.

Adventure Homes

American HomeStar Corporation

Commodore Corporation

Deer Valley Homebuilders, Inc.

Nobility Homes, Inc.

ScotBilt Homes, LLC

Fleetwood Homes

Chariot Eagle

Cappaert Manufactured Housing

Redman Homes

Friendship Homes

Golden West Homes

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Get in-depth industry insights on the mobile homes market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mobile-homes-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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